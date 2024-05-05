The Fall Guy box office collection day 1: Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt's film earns $10.4M

The Fall Guy box office collection day 1: David Leitch's action comedy starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt has opened lower than expected at the global box office. Variety reports that the opening-day collection was $10.4 million, including $3 million from the paid previews. (Also Read: Loved The Fall Guy? Check out these 4 action flicks directed by David Leitch) The Fall Guy box office collection day 1: Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt are paired together

Lower than expected

Going by the current trajectory, the opening weekend collection estimated for The Fall Guy is $28 million, much lower than the low-to-mid $30 million expected from this year's first summer blockbuster. Made on a budget of $130 million, it is the director's most expensive project so far, barring Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (2019). However, it's likely to earn less than his last directorial, Brad Pitt-starrer Bullet Train (2022), which opened at $30 million and was made on a far less budget of $90 million.

Also, The Fall Guy's opening isn't great, considering its lead pair's last successes. Ryan Gosling starred in Greta Gerwig's $1 billion blockbuster Barbie last year, whereas Emily Blunt featured in Christopher Nolan's Oscar-winning blockbuster Oppenheimer, which released in the same week as Barbie.

About The Fall Guy

The Fall Guy revolves around Ryan Gosling's Colt Seavers, a battle-scarred stuntman who, after leaving the business a year earlier to focus on his physical and mental health, is called back into service when the star of a mega-budget studio film directed by his ex, Jody Moreno (Emily Blunt), goes missing.

The film is inspired by the 1980s ABC series created by Glen A Larson and starred Lee Majors as Colt Seavers. The Fall Guy ran for five seasons on ABC, with over 100 episodes produced. The 2024 action comedy also stars Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham and Aaron Taylor-Johnson, rumoured to be the next James Bond.

The Hindustan Times review of the film states, “The Fall Guy pulls off the movie-within-a-movie stunt very well. There's a hint of self-awareness in the air, but there's also the urge to tell your own story instead of only relying on a mishmash of spoofs or tributes.”