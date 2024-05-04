Loved The Fall Guy? Check out these 4 action flicks directed by David Leitch

David Leitch has been in the industry for over two decades. Loved Ryan Gosling's character Colt Seavers, who works as a Hollywood stunt performer, for famous action star Tom Ryder? That might bear some inspiration from the director's own trajectory in Hollywood, where he initially started off as a stunt double for none other than Brad Pitt. Over the next few years, he would go on to helm action films. Let's take a look at his other directorial works. (Also read: The Fall Guy movie review: Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt rise to the occasion in this breezy, bumpy adventure) Charlize Theron in a still from Atomic Blonde and Brad Pitt in a still from Bullet Train.

Atomic Blonde

Atomic Blonde is based on the graphic novel The Coldest City by Antony Johnston and Sam Hart. Set during the Cold War in Berlin, the action thriller starred Charlize Theron as an undercover MI6 agent who has to find a list of double agents who are being smuggled into the West. James McAvoy and Sofia Boutella also played pivotal roles. Theron not only produced the film, but also committed to do most of the stunts by herself.

Deadpool 2

David Leitch reached new heights as an action director with the second installment of Deadpool, which outgrossed its predecessor at the box office. Fans also consider the sequel, starring Ryan Reynolds in the lead role, superior than the first film.

Upon the aspect of not returning to direct Deadpool 3, David had told Uproxx, "No. Look, we had conversations about Deadpool 3, but I just was … I had things in the pipeline, too. And it was never, 'Hey, do you want to do it or not want to do it?' or whatever. I think it was more we knew our dance cards were kind of full on both sides. And we have a window. And Marvel has calendars."

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

Working with a script by Chris Morgan and Drew Pearce, David also directed Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. The film marked the first spin-off film in the much-loved franchise. Starring Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, and Helen Mirren, the film received mixed reviews upon release.

Bullet Train

David reunited with Brad in Bullet Train, where he played Ladybug, a former assassin who must battle fellow killers while riding the train from Tokyo to Kyoto. In what turned out to be an extremely violent action thriller with a few moments of comic respite. The film, based on the Japanese novel Maria Beetle, also stars Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Andrew Koji, Hiroyuki Sanada, and Michael Shannon.

