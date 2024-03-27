Pierce Brosnan ‘tips his hat’ to Aaron Taylor-Johnson to be the next James Bond: He has the chops, talent, charisma

Former James Bond Pierce Brosnan has given his stamp of approval to the rumoured casting of Aaron Taylor-Johnson as the next 007. On RTE Radio 1’s The Ray D’Arcy Show, Pierce gave a thumbs up to his former co-star if he's indeed been zeroed in on as the next Bond. (Also Read – Aaron Taylor-Johnson offered James Bond role, set to replace Daniel Craig: Report) Pierce Brosnan approves of Aaron Taylor-Johnson's casting as James Bond

What Pierce said

“I think the man has the chops and the talent and the charisma to play Bond, very much so,” said Pierce Brosnan about Aaron. “So, yes, I read the news about his possibilities of being a Bond, so I would definitely tip my hat to the fellow,” he added. Pierce starred with Aaron in Shana Feste's 2009 film The Greatest, and claimed that Aaron was “the greatest” in the movie.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Pierce starred as 007 in four Bond movies – GoldenEye (1995), Tomorrow Never Dies (1997), The World Is Not Enough (1999), and Die Another Day (1999). He then passed on the torch to Daniel Craig, who played the popular spy all the way till No Time To Die (2021).

The next Bond

Since Daniel announced that he was hanging up his tuxedo after five outings as 007, there has been frenzied speculation over which actor will take the coveted role. Bond producers have not commented on the Aaron Taylor-Johnson rumours.

Speculating about the next Bond is a frequent subject (sometimes even before the job is available), leading British actors to adopt various strategies and responses when the topic comes up. One of the foremost names in the frame over the past few years has been Idris Elba, though producer Barbara Broccoli said in 2022 that the Luther star had ruled himself out.

“He apparently has said he’s out,” she told The Associated Press. “We love Idris and he’s been a wonderful friend and we love him as an actor. But I think he feels like a, you know, 10- or 12-year commitment or 15-year commitment might be a bit too much for him.” “You know, it’s a rumour that’s stuck with me,” Elba said in 2023. “I think I’m the most famous Bond actor that never actually played the part. So, what can I say? I’ll take that.”

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.