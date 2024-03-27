 Pierce Brosnan ‘tips his hat’ to Aaron Taylor-Johnson to be the next James Bond: He has the chops, talent, charisma | Hollywood - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Pierce Brosnan ‘tips his hat’ to Aaron Taylor-Johnson to be the next James Bond: He has the chops, talent, charisma

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Mar 27, 2024 02:01 PM IST

Former James Bond Pierce Brosnan, who worked with Aaron Taylor-Johnson in The Greatest (2009), said that his co-star was ‘the greatest’ in that movie.

Former James Bond Pierce Brosnan has given his stamp of approval to the rumoured casting of Aaron Taylor-Johnson as the next 007. On RTE Radio 1’s The Ray D’Arcy Show, Pierce gave a thumbs up to his former co-star if he's indeed been zeroed in on as the next Bond. (Also Read – Aaron Taylor-Johnson offered James Bond role, set to replace Daniel Craig: Report)

Pierce Brosnan approves of Aaron Taylor-Johnson's casting as James Bond
Pierce Brosnan approves of Aaron Taylor-Johnson's casting as James Bond

What Pierce said

“I think the man has the chops and the talent and the charisma to play Bond, very much so,” said Pierce Brosnan about Aaron. “So, yes, I read the news about his possibilities of being a Bond, so I would definitely tip my hat to the fellow,” he added. Pierce starred with Aaron in Shana Feste's 2009 film The Greatest, and claimed that Aaron was “the greatest” in the movie.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Pierce starred as 007 in four Bond movies – GoldenEye (1995), Tomorrow Never Dies (1997), The World Is Not Enough (1999), and Die Another Day (1999). He then passed on the torch to Daniel Craig, who played the popular spy all the way till No Time To Die (2021).

The next Bond

Since Daniel announced that he was hanging up his tuxedo after five outings as 007, there has been frenzied speculation over which actor will take the coveted role. Bond producers have not commented on the Aaron Taylor-Johnson rumours.

Speculating about the next Bond is a frequent subject (sometimes even before the job is available), leading British actors to adopt various strategies and responses when the topic comes up. One of the foremost names in the frame over the past few years has been Idris Elba, though producer Barbara Broccoli said in 2022 that the Luther star had ruled himself out.

“He apparently has said he’s out,” she told The Associated Press. “We love Idris and he’s been a wonderful friend and we love him as an actor. But I think he feels like a, you know, 10- or 12-year commitment or 15-year commitment might be a bit too much for him.” “You know, it’s a rumour that’s stuck with me,” Elba said in 2023. “I think I’m the most famous Bond actor that never actually played the part. So, what can I say? I’ll take that.”

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.

Oscars 2024: From Nominees to Red Carpet Glam! Get Exclusive Coverage on HT. Click Here

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Hollywood / Pierce Brosnan ‘tips his hat’ to Aaron Taylor-Johnson to be the next James Bond: He has the chops, talent, charisma
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On