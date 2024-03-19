 Aaron Taylor-Johnson offered James Bond role, set to replace Daniel Craig: Report | Hollywood - Hindustan Times
Aaron Taylor-Johnson offered James Bond role, set to replace Daniel Craig: Report

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Mar 19, 2024 05:27 PM IST

Aaron Taylor-Johnson could be the next 007 and the future of the franchise as No Time to Die concludes Daniel Craig's 15-year tenure as James Bond.

Ever since Daniel Craig announced that he would bow out of the spy franchise after his film No Time to Die (2021), speculation has been rife over who would succeed him as James Bond. As per a new report by The Sun, British actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson has been formally offered the job as the new James Bond, although no casting announcements have been made yet. Also read | Daniel Craig has no time to think about the next James Bond: 'Not my problem'

British actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson has been formally offered the job as the new James Bond, as per a new report. (AP)
British actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson has been formally offered the job as the new James Bond, as per a new report. (AP)

New James Bond

Per the report, Aaron Taylor-Johnson is expected to accept the role as 007, taking over from Daniel Craig, who has played MI6’s most famous spy for 15 years. A source told the outlet, “Bond is Aaron’s job, should he wish to accept it. The formal offer is on the table and they are waiting to hear back."

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

According to report, the banner Eon Productions is hoping to start filming the 26th Bond movie later this year, and 33-year-old Aaron Taylor-Johnson, whose credits include Kick-Ass, Tenet and Bullet Train, is the top choice for the role. The source added, "As far as Eon is concerned, Aaron is going to sign his contract in the coming days and they can start preparing for the big announcement.”

Aaron was in the running for the role alongside actors such as Oscar-winning Cillian Murphy, Idris Elba, Henry Cavill and James Norton. In 2022, it was first reported that Aaron had secretly screen tested for Bond movie supremo Barbara Broccoli at Pinewood Studios.

Daniel Craig as James Bond in No Time to Die.
Daniel Craig as James Bond in No Time to Die.

About Bond 26

Though few details about Bond 26 have been revealed yet – likely because they haven’t even been figured out yet – it’s confirmed to be in the works. Now, The Sun insiders confirmed a script was currently being worked on, with production scheduled to take place at Pinewood Studios in Buckinghamshire.

Other actors linked to James Bond role

The key question surrounding Bond 26 is who will play James Bond after Daniel Craig. Some of the biggest names in the conversation have been tossed around for years, including Idris Elba (The Suicide Squad) and Tom Hardy (Venom). Idris Elba has said he doesn’t want the role publicly, although he’s glad to be fancasted so often. Another choice for the next James Bond appeared to be Henry Cavill, who is most known for playing Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher and Superman in the DCEU.

News / Entertainment / Hollywood / Aaron Taylor-Johnson offered James Bond role, set to replace Daniel Craig: Report
Tuesday, March 19, 2024
