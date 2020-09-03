No Time to Die: New trailer for Daniel Craig’s final James Bond film piles on the action. Watch

hollywood

A new trailer for No Time to Die, the upcoming James Bond film, has been released on Thursday. The film holds on to its November theatrical release, as cinemas in many countries across the world reopen after being shut for months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The new trailer reveals lots of new footage for fans of the franchise to chew on. We see glimpses of epic action scenes, one of which involves aerial combat. We also see new shots of Ana de Armas and Lashana Lynch’s characters, as well as more looks at Rami Malek’s villain, Safin. More information is also conveyed about Safin’s plans, which include killing millions. “If we don’t do this, there will be nothing left to save,” Bond says towards the end of the trailer.

No Time to Die is going to be Daniel Craig’s final film as Agent 007. He previously played the iconic British character in films such as Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall and Spectre. No Time to Die will pick up several years after the events of Spectre, and will find Bond having quit active service.

Here’s the official synopsis: “Five years after the capture of Ernst Stavro Blofeld, James Bond has left active service. He is approached by Felix Leiter, his friend and a CIA officer, who enlists his help in the search for Valdo Obruchev, a missing scientist. When it becomes apparent that Obruchev was abducted, Bond must confront a danger the likes of which the world has never seen before.”

Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, No Time to Die was originally slated for an April release. The film also stars Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw and others. The theme song has been performed by multiple Emmy-winning singer Billie Eilish.

