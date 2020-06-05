Possible No Time to Die plot leaks reveal crucial details about Daniel Craig’s James Bond film, tease 5-year-old girl’s presence

hollywood

Call-sheets from the Italy shoot of the upcoming James Bond film, No Time to Die, have been put up for sale on eBay, according to Bond fan website MI6 HQ. The call-sheets reveal crucial details about the film, which was pushed from April to November.

The leaks reveal information about several characters, including Billy Magnussen’s CIA agent, Lashana Lynch’s 00 agent, and the villain, Safin. But the biggest surprises possibly come in some of film’s final scenes. The scenes’ placement in the story can be identified by the numbers attached to them. MI6 HQ says that while Spectre’s final scene was numbered 203, No Time to Die leaks confirm that scenes numbered in the 240s and 250s also exist. This corroborates the fact that at two hours and forty-three minutes long, the film is the longest Bond movie to star Daniel Craig.

No Time to Die will reportedly have an epilogue, but it won’t feature Craig’s Bond. Instead, a five-year old girl named Mathilde is mentioned in several scenes. Scene 235 is labelled: “Nomi pilots Madeleine and Mathilde to safety with island in the background.” Scene 253 reads: “Madeleine is going to tell Mathilde a story, they drive into a tunnel.”

Early reports, according to Express.co.uk, suggest that the film’s plot could deal with genetic warfare and cloning. Mathilde could therefore be a clone of Dr Madeleine Swann, played by Lea Seydoux, created by the villain Safin, played by Rami Malek.

The trailers for the film have already suggested that Madeleine and Safin are connected somehow, and reports have suggested that Safin saves a young Madeleine from drowning in a frozen lake as a child, giving rise to his obsession with her. No Time to Die is set five years after the events of Spectre, according to actor Naomie Harris, which could also suggest that Bond and Madeleine have a daughter.

The scenes with Madeleine and Mathilde were reportedly shot in September 2019 in Italy, on an island that the leaks suggest is Safin’s lair.

Other details mentioned in the leaks reveal that Billy Magnussen’s character will be involved in a third-act confrontation with Bond, a sequence involving Bond and Madeleine swimming was shot in Puglia, on IMAX, and that Contagion writer Scott Z Burns contributed to some scenes, but will not be credited on the final film.

