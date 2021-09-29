Daniel Craig has no time to think about the next James Bond: 'Not my problem'

With Daniel Craig's final outing as James Bond in No Time To Die finally hitting the cinemas this weekend, fans are curious to know who would replace him as the next 007 agent. While names such as Idris Elba, Rege-Jean Page and Richard Madden are a few fan favourites, Daniel doesn't care about who would step into his shoes.

The actor, who walked the red carpet at the No Time To Die premiere on Wednesday night, tackled numerous questions from the press present at the location. One of them included his preference for his successor in the Bond franchise.

The Today Show reporter asked Daniel on the red carpet if he felt sad about walking down the red carpet for the last time under the title of James Bond. The actor said, “Sure, yeah,” before giving the red carpet a quick look and added, “I don’t know how much I’ll miss this. Maybe. We’ll see. I’ll think about it tomorrow.”

Daniel was then asked if he would pull a Sean Connery, referring to reprising the role later in life. The British actor instantly shot down the question with a blunt “nope, definitely not.” He was then asked if he had ‘any preference’ for the next James Bond and his curt response was, “Not my problem.”

There have been talks that the next James Bond could be a woman. However, Daniel had suggested that instead of giving the mantle of James Bond to a woman, better roles should be written for them in the franchise.

Speaking to Radio Times, Daniel said, “There should simply be better parts for women and actors of colour”. He asked, “Why should a woman play James Bond when there should be a part just as good as James Bond, but for a woman?"

Although it is to be seen who takes over, Daniel had confessed he'd feel ‘bitter’ when he finds out about his replacement. Appearing on The Graham Norton Show, Daniel said, “It's very emotional. I'm glad I am ending it on my own terms. I'm grateful to the producers for letting me do that. But I sure miss it. I'll probably be incredibly bitter when the new person takes over.”