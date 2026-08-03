Jennifer Winget shares unseen haldi photos with William Ishmael, friends Karan Wahi, Harleen Sethi: ‘Luckiest ever’

In the set of pictures, one can see Jennifer looking beautiful in a green lehenga while William Ishmael looked dashing in his white sherwani. The ceremony was attended by her close friends and family members. A number of joyous moments have been captured in this album as Jennifer danced with her friends, enjoyed the dance performances and haldi being put on her cheeks along with her friends and family members.

On Instagram, Jennifer posted a set of candid photographs of her haldi ceremony. She thanked her dear friends for organising the event and ensuring that it remained an event that she will never forget.

Actor Jennifer Winget offered a glimpse into the wedding festivities with some never-before-seen photos of her haldi celebration, along with her spouse William Ishmael . Weeks after getting married in a picturesque white wedding in West Wales, UK, Jennifer took a moment to reminisce about some of the most joyous pre-wedding days. She shared these lovely photos on Friendship day on August which featured several of her friends including actors Karan Wahi , Harleen Sethi and Sehban Azim.

Sharing the memories, Jennifer wrote, “My haldi wasn’t just a celebration… it was a room full of love. Every time I look at these pictures, I notice something new… a smile, a hug, someone cheering us on, someone making sure everything was perfect. I know people often say they’re lucky to have great friends, but I am the luckiest ever!!!!”

She added, “I must’ve done something really right in life to have earned each one of you. Thank you for planning this day, for loving me so fiercely, for making me laugh until my cheeks hurt, and for reminding me that life’s greatest gifts are the people who stand beside you through it all. Happy Friendship Day to my favourite humans. You are, and always will be, one of the greatest blessings of my life.”

Among those seen in the pictures are Jennifer's close friends Karan Wahi, Harleen Sethi and Sehban Azim. Harleen also shared unseen moments from the celebrations on social media, posting pictures of the dancing and festivities with the caption, “Yaari Dosti Haldi.”