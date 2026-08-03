Spider-Man 4 box office worldwide collection day 4: Earns $927 million, records 2nd highest opening weekend in history
Spider-Man: Brand New Day worldwide box office collection day 4: The Tom Holland film earns $927 million in the opening weekend, 2nd only to Avengers: Endgame.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day worldwide box office collection day 4: The return of Tom Holland as the superhero Spider-Man has become one of the biggest movie events in recent times. After years of wait, Spider-Man: Brand New Day released around the world on July 31 and has become one of the greatest hits for Marvel at the box office, setting many records. This movie not only pleased long-time fans of the superhero but also set new box-office records worldwide.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day box office
According to Reuters, Spider-Man: Brand New Day opened to an incredible $927 million at the worldwide box office, making it the second-biggest global opening in film history. It now sits just behind Avengers: Endgame, which still holds the record with its $1.2 billion debut in 2019.
The film was just as unstoppable in North America, where it earned $355 million during its opening weekend. That makes it the second-highest domestic opening ever, narrowly missing Avengers: Endgame's record of $357.1 million.
Outside North America, the film brought in an impressive $572 million from 66 international markets. China emerged as the biggest contributor with $121 million in ticket sales, marking Marvel's strongest opening in the country since the pandemic. The United Kingdom followed with $49 million, while Mexico added $38.3 million and South Korea contributed $25 million.
The film also created history in several countries by setting new opening weekend records. India led the headlines with $31.8 million, making it the biggest Hollywood opening ever in the country. France earned $26.6 million, Brazil collected $23.8 million, and Spain added $15.6 million to the global total.
How it compares to other Marvel films
The film easily outperformed Spider-Man: No Way Home, which opened with $260 million in North America and $600 million worldwide back in 2021. It has even surpassed the opening weekend of Avengers: Infinity War, which collected $640 million globally, earning its place among the biggest box office launches in movie history.
About the film
Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set four years after No Way Home. After Doctor Strange's magic, Peter Parker (Tom Holland) is completely forgotten by all the people that he ever knew, such as Michelle "MJ" Jones-Watson (Zendaya) and his best friend Ned Leeds (Jacob Batalon). Not being remembered as the real person, Peter leads a solitary life while continuing to save the city of New York as Spider-Man.
But things begin to take a turn after some strange crimes happen and Peter begins undergoing an unknown transformation which threatens the whole world that Peter has been trying to save. Being alone, dealing with the results of his past choices, Peter gets help from unlikely people like Frank Castle or The Punisher (Jon Bernthal) and Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo).
The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the director of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The film stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Sadie Sink, Jon Bernthal and Mark Ruffalo.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMonica Yadav
Monica Yadav is a senior entertainment journalist with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Mumbai, with nearly 11 years of experience covering Bollywood, Hollywood and Asian entertainment, including Korean, Chinese and Thai cinema, television and music. She is among the few Indian journalists in India with a dedicated focus on Korean entertainment, including K-pop and K-dramas, and has interviewed some of the industry's biggest stars while closely tracking the rise of global pop culture. Her reporting has also taken her beyond India, where she has covered travel, culture and entertainment. Alongside her work at Hindustan Times, her bylines have appeared in several international publications. Known for her in-depth interviews, feature stories and engaging storytelling, Monica enjoys exploring the human side of entertainment. From breaking news and long-form features to music coverage, explainers and on-camera conversations with artists, she is passionate about telling stories that connect with audiences across the world.Read More