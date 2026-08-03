Kangana Ranaut defends viral 2018 Cannes party clip: ‘I was a moderate Hindu, mujhe Sanghi banna hai’

After targeting Sonakshi Sinha in a cryptic Instagram post, Kangana Ranaut has now shared a video defending her old viral clip from the 2018 Cannes after-party, in which she is seen dancing her heart out. The actor insisted that while she was once a "moderate Hindu", she now considers herself an "awakened Hindu." Kangana Ranaut addressed criticism for her political views. (PTI)

'Mujhe Sanghi banna hai' Kangana addressed the criticism and trolling she has faced over changing her political and religious views and embracing what she described as becoming an "awakened Hindu."

She said in the clip, “Jab Hindu betiyon ki baat aati hai, main apne aap ko defend nahi karungi ki maine item songs ke khilaaf, pay parity ke khilaaf ya kabhi badi-badi filmon mein kaam nahi kiya hai. Heroes ke khilaaf bahishkar kiya, nepotism ke khilaaf ladai, mujhe aisa kaise keh sakte hain? Haan, main ek moderate Hindu thi. Aaj agar maine khud ko defend kar liya toh na jaane kitni betiyaan jo ye leap nahi le paayengi. Mujhe taane kaste hain, ‘Tum kab se Sanghi ban gayi?’ Mujhe Sanghi banna hai. Mujhe BJP, RSS ki ideology, ‘awakened Hindu’, mujhe woh banna hai. Mujhe convert hona hai. Why can't I do that,” she added.

It translates to, "When it comes to Hindu daughters, I won't defend myself by saying I didn't speak out against item songs or the lack of pay parity, or that I didn't work in big films. I boycotted male stars and fought against nepotism— how can anyone say such things about me? Yes, I used to be a moderate Hindu. If I were to defend myself today, who knows how many daughters might fail to take this leap? People taunt me, asking, "Since when did you become a Sanghi?" I want to be a Sanghi. I want to embrace the ideology of the BJP and RSS — to be an 'awakened Hindu.' I want to convert. Why can't I do that?"