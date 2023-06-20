Kraven the Hunter trailer: Aaron Taylor-Johnson film traces the origin story of Spider-Man's villain. Watch

The trailer for another film based on a Marvel Comics character has dropped. Aaron Taylor-Johnson will be seen playing the titular character in Kraven the Hunter. It traces the villain's origin story, much before his feud with Spider-Man. (Also Read: Spider-Man producer reveals whether Peter Parker and Miles Morales would team up) Aaron Taylor-Johnson plays Kraven the Hunter

About Kraven the Hunter

Kraven got his superpowers, of strength and agility along with communicating with and controlling animals, after a lion bite. In the trailer, it's shown that when he's a kid, he's thrown into a conflict with the lion by his own father, who wants to toughen him up.

Aaron has described his role as a conservationist or a lover of animals. He sees Kraven as a positive character who's pushed into the corner by the likes of his father, thus justifying the film's tagline, "Villains aren't born, they're made."

About Aaron Taylor-Johnson

Aaron is best known for playing the titular role in the 2010 action flick Kick-Ass. He recently appeared as Ives in Christopher Nolan's 2020 sci-fi action thriller Tenet and as Tangerine in David Leitch's action thriller Bullet Train, co-starring Brad Pitt, last year.

While Kravin the Hunter is part of Sony Pictures' Spider-Man Universe, Aaron has previously appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Pietro Maxmioff, who has lightening fast speed as his superpower, in Joss Whedon's 2015 film Avengers: The Age of Ultron. He played the brother of Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and gets killed in that film.

Kraven the Hunter cast

Among the supporting cast of Kraven the Hunter, Ariana DeBose plays Calypso, the love interest of Kravin and his fellow future villain of Spider-Man. Russell Crowe plays Kravin's father. Interestingly, he's also previously appeared in the MCU as Zeus, the God of Thunder, in Taika Waititi's Thor: Love and Thunder last year.

Other Marvel projects

Marvel's latest series Secret Invasion, starring Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Emilia Clarke and Olivia Colman, will premiere this week on June 21 on Disney+ Hotstar. Season 2 of Loki, starring Tom Hiddleston as the titular character and Owen Wilson, will premiere on the platform on October 6, the same day when Kraven the Hunter releases in cinemas. And finally, The Marvels, starring Brie Larson as Captain Marvel and Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel, will release in cinemas on November 10.

