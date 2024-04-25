The Office stars John Krasinski, Steve Carell are a house on fire as they reunite for new movie IF. Watch

For fans of the long-running workplace drama The Office, it's difficult to forget the camaraderie between actors Steve Carell (Michael Scott) and John Krasinski (Jim Halpert). Well, they're all set to reunite now, 11 years after The Office finale, but they won't share the screen space. (Also Read: Ryan Reynolds and Steve Carell join hands for John Krasinski's animated comedy ‘IF’ | Watch teaser trailer) John Krasinski and Steve Carell reunite for IF

Krasinski, Carell reunite

In fact, they've come together for the movie IF, a fantasy comedy which mixes elements of live action and animation. Headlined by Ryan Reynolds, IF is written, directed, and co-produced by Krasinski. It will mark the first time Krasinski will direct his The Office co-star, who lends his voice to the animated character of Blue in the film.

However, fans got a taste of their old camaraderie in a video shared by Krasinski on his X handle. He captioned it, “Reunited and it feeeeels so gooooood!” The video is from a recording session of IF, where Krasinski is talking to the camera about reuniting with Carell “who happens to be a dear friend.” “We worked on this little thing a long time ago,” he says, referring to The Office.

The video then cuts to Carell entering the recording room and hugging Krasinski. They exchange the usual reunion pleasantries like “it's been years,” before Steve looks into the camera and says, “I'm glad we're getting it.” The two then break into laughs, and Krasinski reveals this was Carell's fifth take on staging their reunion. Carell then asks his director for one more.

He steps out again and re-enters when Krasinski is drinking water, which he spits out in surprise. They go all over it again, this time with more energy, telling each other that they “look nice.” The video then cuts to Carell recording his lines as Blue, as Krasinski looks on.

About IF

IF will be released on May 17, and also stars Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Maya Rudolph, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Louis Gossett Jr, Jon Stewart, and Sam Rockwell.

"What if everything you believed as a kid was real? From the imagination of John Krasinski, enter a world you have to believe to see," the movie's tagline reads under its teaser trailer.