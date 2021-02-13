Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Donald Glover team up for Amazon's Mr and Mrs Smith series
Amazon Studios has roped in Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge and singer-actor Donald Glover for a series based on hit 2005 movie Mr and Mrs Smith.
Glover, the star of Atlanta and Spider-Man: Homecoming, shared the news in a post on Instagram, revealing that the new series will debut in 2022.
The project, which has been created by Waller-Bridge and Glover, has quietly been in the works for months and stems from the Fleabag star's overall deal with Amazon, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
The show marks a reunion between the two actors as they previously featured together in Star Wars spin-off Solo: A Star Wars Story.
Francesca Sloane has co-created the show and she will also serve as showrunner. Amazon is backing the project in collaboration with New Regency, the producer of the movie.
"Talk about the dream team! Donald and Phoebe are two of the most talented creators and performers in the world. It’s truly a dream for us, as it will be for our global audience, to have these two forces of nature collaborating as a powerhouse creative team," Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke said in a statement.
"Mr and Mrs Smith is an iconic property, and we can’t wait to see how Donald, Phoebe and Francesca make it their own. We’re thrilled to be working with them, and with such great partners at New Regency," she added.
Directed by Doug Liman from a script by Simon Kinberg, Mr and Mrs Smith featured Hollywood stars Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.
The story is about a bored upper middle class married couple who learn that they are assassins belonging to competing agencies, and that they have been assigned to kill each other.
New Regency’s Yariv Milchan and Michael Schaefer and Wells Street Films’ Jenny Robins will executive produce the new series.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Donald Glover team up for Amazon's Mr and Mrs Smith series
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Reality bites OTT: Content creators’ tryst with true tales
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shweta Tripathi: I am driven by passion and not money or commercial appeal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vikram Bhatt says people barged into Anamika set, stalled shoot. Sunny is safe
- Vikram Bhatt opened up about the ugly situation on the set of his web series Anamika, when people from the Fighters' Association allegedly barged in. He said his first instinct was to ensure Sunny Leone's safety.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Milind Soman: A lot of actors get caught up in their image; I don’t want to be that
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Writing keeps me from feeling insecure as an actor: Sumeet Vyas
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Here’s why Kajal Aggarwal couldn’t sleep throughout the shoot of Live Telecast
- Kajal Aggarwal could not sleep during the filming of her digital debut, Live Telecast, because the shoot location was 'extremely isolated' and she was scared.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kritika Bharadwaj: I feel blessed to be on the right path
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Keshav Sadhna: On work front, 2020 was a blessing for me
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In life, my goal is not to make a lot of money or do a lot of work but be content, and have a carefree and satisfied life: Iqbal Khan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
A global audience, no box office pressure, draw directors to OTT
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Falcon and Winter Soldier trailer leaves fans sad with Captain America's funeral
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sheha Wagh takes inspiration from
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WandaVision episode 5 stuns fans with that unexpected arrival. See reactions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ghost Stories, Unpaused, Paava Kadhaigal: Anthologies back with a bang on OTT platforms
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox