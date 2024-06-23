 Mumbai police's clever use of Bridgerton dialogues for safety awareness takes social media by storm | Trending - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jun 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mumbai police's clever use of Bridgerton dialogues for safety awareness takes social media by storm

ByVrinda Jain
Jun 23, 2024 02:46 PM IST

Mumbai Police joined the bandwagon of people talking about Bridgerton. They shared a series of the show's famous dialogues and talked about public safety.

Bridgerton has become the talk of the town with its latest season. While people can't stop talking about Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton's wedding, others can't seem to get over revelation of Lady Whistledown's to the ton. Amid this, the Mumbai Police also joined the bandwagon of people talking about the series. The official Instagram handle of the department shared a series of the show's famous dialogues and talked about public safety.

Mumbai Police shared several dialogues from Bridgerton to talk about public safety. (Instagram/@mumbaipolice)
Mumbai Police shared several dialogues from Bridgerton to talk about public safety. (Instagram/@mumbaipolice)

Seizing the opportunity, the Mumbai Police used the dialogue "You are the bane of my existence and the object of all my desires," from Bridgerton to drive home the importance of wearing a helmet, making the message both entertaining and relevant to public safety.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

They then wrote, "Just keep looking at me; no one else matters," to show the importance of a red light.

In the third picture, the department added, "It's you that I cannot sacrifice," to show a person's license. (Also Read: Mumbai Police’s ‘main bacha lunga’ road safety message is inspired by Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ character)

While sharing the post, in the caption, they wrote, "Dearest Gentle Reader, We need our most distinguished members of the ton to be vigilant, lest you face a traffic tangle! If a commotion arises, rest assured, we shall uncover every detail. Yours in Devoted Service, Mumbai Traffic Police"

Take a look at their entire post below:

This post was shared a few days ago. Since being posted, it has gained more than 43,000 likes, and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also received numerous reactions. Many people lauded the department's creativity.

Here's what people had to say:

An individual said, "Oh so very brilliant. Now that is some level of PR."

Another added, "This is brilliant. The team managing this page is doing an amazing job!"

Instagram user Karishma VP said, "Seriously, this social media team deserves a 'ton' of bonuses!"

"Finally someone hired the right person for the right job!" commented a fourth

Get World Cup ready with Crickit From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

See more

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Trending / Mumbai police's clever use of Bridgerton dialogues for safety awareness takes social media by storm
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On