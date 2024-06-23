Mumbai police's clever use of Bridgerton dialogues for safety awareness takes social media by storm

Bridgerton has become the talk of the town with its latest season. While people can't stop talking about Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton's wedding, others can't seem to get over revelation of Lady Whistledown's to the ton. Amid this, the Mumbai Police also joined the bandwagon of people talking about the series. The official Instagram handle of the department shared a series of the show's famous dialogues and talked about public safety. Mumbai Police shared several dialogues from Bridgerton to talk about public safety. (Instagram/@mumbaipolice)

Seizing the opportunity, the Mumbai Police used the dialogue "You are the bane of my existence and the object of all my desires," from Bridgerton to drive home the importance of wearing a helmet, making the message both entertaining and relevant to public safety.

They then wrote, "Just keep looking at me; no one else matters," to show the importance of a red light.

In the third picture, the department added, "It's you that I cannot sacrifice," to show a person's license. (Also Read: Mumbai Police’s ‘main bacha lunga’ road safety message is inspired by Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ character)

While sharing the post, in the caption, they wrote, "Dearest Gentle Reader, We need our most distinguished members of the ton to be vigilant, lest you face a traffic tangle! If a commotion arises, rest assured, we shall uncover every detail. Yours in Devoted Service, Mumbai Traffic Police"

Take a look at their entire post below:

This post was shared a few days ago. Since being posted, it has gained more than 43,000 likes, and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also received numerous reactions. Many people lauded the department's creativity.

Here's what people had to say:

An individual said, "Oh so very brilliant. Now that is some level of PR."

Another added, "This is brilliant. The team managing this page is doing an amazing job!"

Instagram user Karishma VP said, "Seriously, this social media team deserves a 'ton' of bonuses!"

"Finally someone hired the right person for the right job!" commented a fourth