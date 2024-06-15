Mumbai Police’s ‘main bacha lunga’ road safety message is inspired by Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ character

Police departments across the country often use social media trends, film characters, memes and so on to educate people about road safety. Mumbai Police, too, shared a road safety advisory inspired by Amitabh Bachchan’s character from his upcoming film Kalki 2898 AD. Amitabh Bachchan's character Ashwatthama in the upcoming film 'Kalki 2898 AD' inspired Mumbai Police's road safety advisory. (Instagram/Mumbai Police)

“Helmets to riders, kal, aaj and forever,” wrote Mumbai Police while sharing a road safety advisory on Instagram.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

The short clip shared by Mumbai Police features Amitabh Bachchan’s character Ashwatthama, saying, “Main bacha lunga [I will save you],” as they urge people to wear helmets while riding a two-wheeler.

Take a look at Mumbai Police’s Instagram post right here:

The post was shared on June 10 on Instagram. It has since then accumulated a plethora of likes and comments.

Check out a few of them here:

“I already understood the concept,” wrote an individual.

Another Instagram user added, “Best collab.”

“World-class,” commented a third.

A fourth posted, “It’s an amazing and cool idea.”

About Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD, an upcoming sci-fi film written and directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by C Aswani Dutt, is set in a post-apocalyptic world in the year 2898 AD. The star-studded cast includes Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, and Brahmanandam. The film is slated for a global theatrical release on June 27.

Earlier, Mumbai Police used a viral video featuring cricketer Hardik Pandya to talk about road safety. The viral moment was captured after India’s resounding victory against Pakistan by seven wickets. Pandya, who took on the role of an anchor, conducted candid interviews with his teammates. As he attempted to interview Ravindra Jadeja, he found him on a phone call. That’s when Pandya humorously said, “Phone kappo.”

“When we spot you on the phone while driving,” wrote Mumbai Police while sharing the video on Instagram. The video shows Pandya approaching Jadeja. He then says, “Phone pe hai, to phone kappo [are you on a call? Disconnect it]’. Mumbai Police said that this is how they react when they see people talking over the phone while driving.