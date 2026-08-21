Panchang Today, August 21, 2026: Shukla Navami under Anuradha Nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious timings
Panchang Today: Check the tithi, nakshatra, yoga, and planetary transits for August 21, 2026, along with today’s auspicious and inauspicious timings.
For August 21, 2026, traditional Panchang guidance suggests a Friday that favors measured progress, careful communication and thoughtful timing. The day offers supportive periods for planning and steady effort, while also calling for caution during certain intervals. Overall, patient decisions and selective action are likely to bring better results than haste or unnecessary risks.
Key Timings Today
|Sunrise
|5:53 am
|Sunset
|6:54 pm
|Rahu Kaal
|10:46 am to 12:24 pm
|Highlighted favourable window
|Brahma Muhurta: 4:25 am to 5:09 am
How to use it: Prefer this period for quiet planning, reflection or prayer. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.
What Today's Panchang Means
In traditional Panchang interpretation, Shukravar (Friday) is associated with relationships, agreements, comfort and thoughtful interactions. Combined with Shukla Navami, the day encourages active follow-through, disciplined effort and attention to matters that already require action rather than unnecessary delays.
Anuradha Nakshatra, along with the Moon in Scorpio, brings loyalty, focus and emotional depth to the day. While this combination supports commitment and careful work, it also calls for emotional steadiness and discretion. Overall, this is a favorable day for focused progress, protecting confidentiality and maintaining clear standards, provided reactions are measured and decisions are grounded in practical judgment.
How to Use the Day
Work and important decisions
The day supports structured work, careful negotiations and practical problem-solving. Shukravar favors communication, budgeting and tasks that require tact, while Shukla Navami provides momentum for following through on pending responsibilities.
With Anuradha Nakshatra and the Moon in Scorpio, attention to hidden details and sensitive matters becomes especially important. If an important decision needs to be made, review documents carefully, keep instructions precise and avoid reacting impulsively to unexpected comments or pressure. One-to-one discussions, quality checks and revisions may be more productive than broad announcements. Steady execution is likely to bring better results than overcommitting simply to satisfy others.
Relationships and communication
Today's energy supports sincere, respectful and dependable communication. Shukravar encourages warmth and mutual consideration, while Anuradha Nakshatra strengthens loyalty and meaningful connections. However, the Moon in Scorpio may make people more sensitive or guarded, so words can carry more weight than usual.
Whether with family, friends or colleagues, choose clarity over sarcasm and listen carefully before drawing conclusions. If an important conversation needs to happen, keep it private, calm and respectful. Practical support, reasonable boundaries and genuine attention are likely to strengthen relationships more effectively than dramatic reassurance.
Reflection and spiritual routine
Today is well suited for honest self-reflection and reviewing what deserves your attention. Shukla Navami, Anuradha Nakshatra and the Moon in Scorpio support looking closely at personal priorities, loyalties and habits that may either strengthen or complicate daily life.
Journaling, prayer, quiet reading or a few moments of peaceful reflection can help separate thoughtful intention from emotional reaction. Consider identifying the three matters that need the most attention and choosing one practical improvement to work on. The aim is not to withdraw from responsibilities, but to return to them with greater clarity, patience and less unnecessary friction.
Panchang Facts at a Glance
|Date and Vaar
|August 21, 2026, Friday (Shukravar)
|Lunar Month
|Amanta: Shravana; Purnimanta: Shravana
|Tithi (lunar day)
|Shukla Navami until 11:35 pm; then Shukla Dashami
|Nakshatra (lunar constellation)
|Anuradha until 11:52 am; then Jyeshtha
|Yog (Sun-Moon combination)
|Vaidhriti until 5:17 am, Saturday; then Vishkumbha
|Karan (half-tithi division)
|Balava until 10:25 am; then Kaulava until 11:35 pm; then Taitila until 12:47 pm, Saturday
|Moon sign (zodiac position)
|Scorpio
Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat)
|Period
|Start
|End
|Brahma Muhurta
|4:25 am
|5:09 am
|Pratah Sandhya
|4:47 am
|5:53 am
|Abhijit Muhurta
|11:58 am
|12:50 pm
|Amrit Kalam
|4:56 am, Saturday
|6:44 am, Saturday
|Vijaya Muhurta
|2:34 pm
|3:26 pm
|Godhuli Muhurta
|6:54 pm
|7:16 pm
|Sayahana Sandhya
|6:54 pm
|8:00 pm
|Nishita Muhurta
|12:02 am, Saturday
|12:46 am, Saturday
|Sarvartha Siddhi Yog
|5:53 am
|11:52 am
|Ravi Yog
|11:53 am
|5:54 am, Saturday
Those who follow Panchang timings may find these periods especially supportive:
Brahma Muhurta: 4:25 am to 5:09 am
An ideal time for quiet planning, reflection, prayer, study or mentally organizing the day before interruptions begin. This window is especially suited to preparing for tasks that require focus and clarity.
Abhijit Muhurta: 11:58 am to 12:50 pm
Well suited for focused submissions, decisive follow-through or important meetings that have already been properly prepared.
Sarvartha Siddhi Yog
A traditionally favorable period for steady progress and completing meaningful tasks. However, as it operates alongside Vaidhriti Yog, the indications are mixed, so it is best to proceed with care rather than treating the period as universally favorable.
Overall, supportive periods are best used for well-prepared and manageable tasks, with careful judgment taking priority over haste.
Inauspicious and Caution Timings
|Period
|Start
|End
|Rahu Kaal
|10:46 am
|12:24 pm
|Gulika Kaal
|7:31 am
|9:08 am
|Yamaganda
|3:39 pm
|5:17 pm
|Dur Muhurtam
|8:29 am
|9:21 am
|Dur Muhurtam
|12:50 pm
|1:42 pm
|Varjyam
|6:10 pm
|7:57 pm
|Aadal Yog
|11:53 am
|5:54 am, Saturday
Traditional Panchang recommends using these periods for routine work rather than major beginnings:
Vaidhriti Yog: Until 5:17 am, Saturday
This is a longer caution period that overlaps with some favorable indications, making the day's guidance mixed rather than entirely favorable. It is better suited for planning, review and controlled tasks than for symbolic launches or major new commitments based only on enthusiasm.
Rahu Kaal: Until 12:24 pm
If possible, avoid starting major new undertakings during this period. Instead, use the time for reviewing plans, reading, routine travel, maintenance or completing work that is already underway.
Gulika Kaal and Yamaganda
These periods are traditionally considered less suitable for fresh beginnings. Use them for low-stakes tasks, follow-up work, preparation or reviewing details rather than making headline decisions.
Dur Muhurtam and Varjyam
These caution periods are better used for corrections, observation and routine responsibilities than for initiating important new activities. If something cannot be postponed, proceed carefully, keep the task controlled and avoid unnecessary haste.
Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset
|Sunrise
|5:53 am
|Sunset
|6:54 pm
|Moonrise
|2:07 pm
|Moonset
|12:15 am, Saturday
Rahu Kaal Timings Across India
|City
|Rahu Kaal
|Mumbai
|11:06 am to 12:41 pm
|Delhi (NCR)
|10:46 am to 12:24 pm
|Bengaluru
|10:49 am to 12:22 pm
|Hyderabad
|10:44 am to 12:19 pm
|Chennai
|10:38 am to 12:11 pm
|Ahmedabad
|11:06 am to 12:42 pm
|Pune
|11:02 am to 12:37 pm
|Kolkata
|10:03 am to 11:39 am
|Jaipur
|10:52 am to 12:29 pm
|Kochi
|10:55 am to 12:28 pm
|Lucknow
|10:32 am to 12:09 pm
|Indore
|10:53 am to 12:29 pm
|Guwahati
|9:49 am to 11:26 am
|Chandigarh
|10:47 am to 12:25 pm
|Surat
|11:06 am to 12:41 pm
|Visakhapatnam
|10:25 am to 11:59 am
|Nagpur
|10:41 am to 12:16 pm
|Coimbatore
|10:52 am to 12:25 pm
|Varanasi
|10:24 am to 12:01 pm
|Bhubaneswar
|10:14 am to 11:49 am
Overall
Traditional Panchang guidance suggests a day fit for composure, thoughtful timing and sound judgment. Use supportive periods for well-prepared action, while treating caution windows as reminders to slow down, verify details and communicate carefully. Steady effort and practical choices are likely to serve you better than display, impulsive decisions or haste.
This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings may vary depending on location.
Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan
(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDr Achary Kalki Krishnan
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India. Experience and Areas of Work More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe. Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles Serving clients in more than 100 countries Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc. Academic and Professional Qualifications Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include: B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University Research and Academic Contribution Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like: Gita and Mental Health Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts Core Areas of Expertise Vedic and predictive astrology Residential Vastu Commercial and corporate Vastu Industrial and factory Vastu Institutional and office Vastu Non-demolition Vastu correction Astro Vastu Numerology and name correction Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design Brand naming and corporate identity Birth-time rectification Muhurta and business decision consultation Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation Reiki and Pranic Healing Graphology and Numero-Graphology More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More