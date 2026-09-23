Kamal Haasan calls for ‘justice without mercy’ in R Veeramani POCSO case: ‘Such an incident must never happen again’

In a note he posted on X (formerly Twitter), Kamal stated that the case exposed actions of those masquerading as prominent figures. “The 'Gem Granites Veeramani' case has exposed the extent to which the actions of unscrupulous individuals—masquerading as prominent figures—can go. Those who brought this to light, undeterred by the power of money, deserve our gratitude,” he wrote. Calling for ‘justice without mercy’ in the case, he added, “The long arm of justice must reach out without mercy to those involved in this affair. Such an incident must never happen again.”

On Tuesday, the Central Crime Branch arrested a former employee of granite baron R Veeramani for withholding key evidence from the law in his Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) case. This comes after the 84-year-old industrialist was arrested with two of his associates on August 29. Actor-politician Kamal Haasan reacted to the news of the new arrest and allegations that prominent personalities were involved in a cover-up.

This comes after actor-politician Khushbu Sundar had also called for justice in the case. A portion of her note read, “My anger is absolute, unequivocal and uncompromising. If wealth, 70 crores in this case, influence or political and personal connections are used to bury the truth to silence a victim or obstruct justice, it angers me more and that is equally unacceptable. It must be exposed and investigated. #RVeeramani case raises deeply disturbing questions. How did he go scott free for all these years? What a shame.”

Singer Chinmayi Sripaada had also called out those involved in the case, stating that her DMs were filled with child abuse survivors recalling their pain.

The R Veeramani POCSO case Last year, an FIR was registered after police received video footage of alleged abuse that Veeramani had put a minor through. A closure report was filed earlier this year, citing insufficient evidence. However, a Special POCSO Court rejected the report on August 19 and ordered a fresh investigation into the case. On August 29, Veeramani and two of his associates were arrested after the survivor was traced. They were remanded in judicial custody and lodged in Puzhal Central Prison in Chennai.

A former employee of Veeramani was arrested on September 22 after video evidence was found on his phone. He has been arrested for possessing evidence and failing to report the matter to law enforcement. According to PTI, police sources said alleged financial transactions involving certain police officials, political personalities and representatives of media houses connected to the granite baron were under scrutiny.

Note: If you need to report a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, you can call the 24x7 toll-free Child Helpline at 1098. Complaints can also be filed online through the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) via the POCSO e-Box. For additional support, you can contact the Women Helpline by dialling 181 or reach out to the state's Women and Child Development Department.