Yash holidays with Radhika Pandit and kids, leaving behind Toxic's box-office disappointment. See pics
Yash's highly-anticipated film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups failed to make a mark at the box office after being mounted on a massive budget.
Kannada film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups was one of the most anticipated releases from the Indian film industry lately. However, the Yash-starrer, which was mounted on a massive budget, failed to make a mark at the box office and with critics. The actor has since taken a break, holidaying with his wife, actor Radhika Pandit, and children Ayra and Yatharv.
Yash holidays with family after Toxic let-down
On Wednesday, Radhika took to her Instagram account to post pictures from their getaway. She wrote, “Quiet enough to hear the waves. Loud enough to remember each moment.. (evil eye emoji) #radhikapandit #nimmaRP.” The first picture captures a sweet moment as Radhika cycles alongside their son, Yatharv. Yash and their daughter Ayra are seen following them. The actor did not reveal where they were vacationing, but she also posted pictures of herself posing by the beach.
Fans were happy to see Yash take a break, given how many years he had been tied up with the KGF films and Toxic. “You're living such a Pinteresty life,” read one comment. “Those initials on bicycles are so cute,” wrote another, noticing how their bicycles all had their initials on them. “Family rides but make it the cutest memory ever,” wrote one, while many others thought it was the cutest to see them cycling away. “We need more pics of you n Yash,” commented some fans, asking Radhika to drop more pictures of their vacation.
About Yash and Radhika
Yash and Radhika first met on the set of the Kannada TV serial Nanda Gokula in 2004. In 2008, they reunited for Moggina Manasu, which became a turning point in their careers. In the following years, the couple starred together in the films Drama and Mr & Mrs Ramachari, becoming a hit on-screen pair. However, love was brewing between them off-screen, too.
In August 2016, the couple got engaged in Goa in the presence of their loved ones, making their relationship official. They got married in December of the same year in Bengaluru. Their daughter Ayra was born in 2018, and their son Yatharv was born in 2019. They will celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary later this year.
Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic was released in theatres on August 26. The film is produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash through KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations. It also stars Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth. With a budget of upwards of ₹500 crore, the film has collected ₹342.07 crore worldwide since its release. It was shot in both Kannada and English, and released in all South Indian languages and Hindi.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.