Yash holidays with Radhika Pandit and kids, leaving behind Toxic's box-office disappointment. See pics

On Wednesday, Radhika took to her Instagram account to post pictures from their getaway. She wrote, “Quiet enough to hear the waves. Loud enough to remember each moment.. (evil eye emoji) #radhikapandit #nimmaRP.” The first picture captures a sweet moment as Radhika cycles alongside their son, Yatharv. Yash and their daughter Ayra are seen following them. The actor did not reveal where they were vacationing, but she also posted pictures of herself posing by the beach.

Kannada film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups was one of the most anticipated releases from the Indian film industry lately. However, the Yash -starrer, which was mounted on a massive budget, failed to make a mark at the box office and with critics. The actor has since taken a break, holidaying with his wife, actor Radhika Pandit, and children Ayra and Yatharv.

Fans were happy to see Yash take a break, given how many years he had been tied up with the KGF films and Toxic. “You're living such a Pinteresty life,” read one comment. “Those initials on bicycles are so cute,” wrote another, noticing how their bicycles all had their initials on them. “Family rides but make it the cutest memory ever,” wrote one, while many others thought it was the cutest to see them cycling away. “We need more pics of you n Yash,” commented some fans, asking Radhika to drop more pictures of their vacation.

About Yash and Radhika Yash and Radhika first met on the set of the Kannada TV serial Nanda Gokula in 2004. In 2008, they reunited for Moggina Manasu, which became a turning point in their careers. In the following years, the couple starred together in the films Drama and Mr & Mrs Ramachari, becoming a hit on-screen pair. However, love was brewing between them off-screen, too.

In August 2016, the couple got engaged in Goa in the presence of their loved ones, making their relationship official. They got married in December of the same year in Bengaluru. Their daughter Ayra was born in 2018, and their son Yatharv was born in 2019. They will celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary later this year.