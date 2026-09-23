Kartik Aaryan carries his first National Award to Lalbaugcha Raja, places it at Bappa’s feet after big win. Watch
After receiving his first-ever National Award, Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan visited Lalbaugcha Raja to seek blessings.
On Tuesday, Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan was honoured with the National Award for Best Actor for his performance in Chandu Champion. A day after receiving the prestigious honour, the actor visited Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai to seek Lord Ganesha’s blessings and celebrate the special milestone.
Kartik Aaryan visits Lalbaugcha Raja
On Wednesday, Kartik was spotted at the Lalbaugcha Raja pandal dressed in a traditional kurta. The actor also carried his National Award with him as he arrived to offer prayers. He first bowed before Lord Ganesha and sought Bappa’s blessings before placing his National Award at the deity’s feet. Kartik also shared a picture from her Lalbaugcha Raja visit and wrote, “My Sukh-karta dukh-harta. Blessed beyond words. Thank you bappa!!”
Kartik won his first National Award for Best Actor for his portrayal of India’s first Paralympic gold medallist, Murlikant Petkar, in Chandu Champion. He shared the award with Mammootty, who won for his performance in Bramayugam. Directed by Kabir Khan, the biographical sports drama was released in 2024 and also featured Vijay Raaz, Bhuvan Arora, Yashpal Sharma and Rajpal Yadav in key roles. While the film underperformed at the box office, Kartik’s performance received critical acclaim.
Deep Dive
Sharing a video of the moment his name was called on stage to receive the award, Kartik wrote a long caption. He began, "Looking back affectionately with a smile at that mumma’s boy from Gwalior who dared to dream of becoming an actor from an environment, where people laugh at such dreams and move on. Finally, I witnessed and lived the moment... still numb with excitement and nervousness."
He added, "A dream of a small town boy...the dream of every actor in the country...The National Award for Best Actor🎖️ ‘Chandu Nahi, Champiyon hai Main’ 🥹💪I will always be grateful and indebted to Kabir sir and Sajid sir for trusting me with the responsibility of playing India’s first Paralympic Gold Champion- Murlikant Petkar sir on the big screen. The journey was extremely painful, but the result is as sweet as rasmalai! I feel humbled and emotional at the same time."
Kartik said that the constant companions throughout his journey had been his belief in himself, his parents’ blessings, unconditional love and support, his friends’ encouragement whenever he was losing hope, and his team, which worked tirelessly to make his professional life smoother. He thanked everyone who had been part of what he described as an "impossible journey".
He added that he would like to share his biggest honour with every Paralympian in the country and with everyone who dared to dream the impossible and never gave up.
Kartik Aaryan's upcoming films
Kartik will next be seen in Naagzilla, a fantasy comedy directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. The film features Kartik as an icchadhari naag and is backed by Dharma Productions and Mahaveer Jain Films. After initially being scheduled for 2026, the film is now slated to release on February 12, 2027.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.