Kartik Aaryan seeks Lord Shiva's blessings at Mahakaleshwar Temple after winning 1st National Award for Chandu Champion
Kartik Aaryan celebrated winning Best Actor at the 72nd National Film Awards for his role in Chandu Champion, offering prayers at the Mahakaleshwar Temple.
Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has another major achievement to his name. The actor won the National Award for Best Actor at the 72nd National Film Awards for Chandu Champion, alongside Mammootty for Bramayugam. Following the big win, Kartik celebrated the moment in a simple way by offering prayers to Lord Shiva.
Kartik Aaryan seeks Lord Shiva's blessings after National Award win
On Monday, Kartik took to Instagram and shared pictures of himself seeking blessings at the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain. The actor was seen wearing a baby pink shirt, standing with his hands folded in prayer and his forehead adorned with a tilak. He kept the caption simple and wrote, "Jai Mahakal". In another picture from the temple, Kartik was seen sitting with his parents. He participated in the Shayan Aarti with folded hands. After the ritual, he followed the temple tradition by whispering his wishes into the ear of Nandi Maharaj before bowing at the shrine of Lord Mahakal and offering prayers.
Kartik's visit comes just days after he was announced as one of the recipients of the 72nd National Film Awards. Soon after the announcement, Kartik posted an emotional video capturing his mother's reaction to the news. Expressing his gratitude, the actor wrote, "Still processing... Some moments are simply bigger than words, and this is one of them. A dream I've carried for years has finally come true. Forever humbled, forever grateful. Best Actor National Award." This is his first National Award.
About Chandu Champion
The biographical sports drama was written and directed by Kabir Khan, who also produced the film alongside Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The film stars Kartik Aaryan in the titular role as India's first Paralympic gold medallist, Murlikant Petkar. Apart from Kartik, the film also features Vijay Raaz, Bhuvan Arora, Yashpal Sharma, Rajpal Yadav and Shreyas Talpade, among others. Despite receiving positive reviews and widespread praise for Kartik's performance, the film underperformed at the box office, collecting around ₹89 crore worldwide.
Kartik Aaryan's upcoming projects
Kartik has Anurag Basu's as-yet-untitled musical romantic drama in the pipeline. The film also stars Sreeleela in the lead role. It was originally scheduled for release in 2025 but has been delayed, with no new release date announced yet. Kartik also has Karan Johar-backed Nagzilla in the pipeline. Helmed by Mrigdeep Singh Lamba, the film features Kartik as an icchadhari naag (shapeshifting snake), with his character named Preyamvadeshwar Pyare Chand. It is scheduled to release on February 12, 2027.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
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