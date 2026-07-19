Mammootty and Dhanush celebrate their National Award wins together on OM set with Rajkumar Perisamy and R Kalaivanan
Mammootty, Dhanush, Rajkumar Perisamy and R Kalaivanan celebrated their National Award wins together. See pictures.
Superstars Mammootty and Dhanush, director Rajkumar Perisamy and editor R Kalaivanan celebrated their National Award wins on the sets of their upcoming film OM. An excited Mammootty shared snaps of their celebrations on social media, writing about how grateful they are for the love that has come their way. (Also Read: 72nd National Film Awards full list of winners: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Mammootty win big; as does Article 370)
Mammootty-Dhanush celebrate National Award wins
Mammootty posted pictures of himself, Dhanush, R Kalaivanan and Rajkumar Perisamy cutting a cake on the sets of OM to celebrate their National Awards. Posting them, he wrote, “A small celebration of our National Award wins with Dhanush, Rajkumar Periasamy and R Kalaivanan on the sets of OM. Grateful for all the love and wishes.” This is Mammootty's fourth National Award and the sixth in Dhanush's career.
Mammootty won the National Award for Best Actor for his performance in the film Bramayugam. Dhanush won two honours at the 72nd National Film Awards. One for his directorial venture Raayan, which won Best Tamil Film, and he received a Special Mention (Best Actor) for his performance in Captain Miller. Rajkumar was honoured with the Best Director award for Amaran, while Kalaivanan won the National Award for the same film in the Best Editing category.
“This is the third national award as an actor but recognition for directing Raayan is a different milestone in my artistic journey,” wrote Dhanush in a note after the win, adding, “A first is always unforgettable.” Mammootty's son, Dulquer Salmaan, posted his pic with a funny caption that read: “Another one ?” Yes Pa ! It’s like your FOURTH! “Oh sweet ! What about you ? Win anything ? Er No ! “No pressure son ! You do you” #Greatest #Of #All #Time #MicDrop
About OM
OM: Chapter 1 (Udhiram - The Blood Wood) is an upcoming Tamil action-thriller starring Dhanush, Mammootty, Sai Pallavi, and Sreeleela. Directed by Rajkumar, it is scheduled for a worldwide release on October 16. The film is inspired by real-life events, though the full narrative details are kept under wraps. The film is backed by Wunderbar Films and R Take Studios, with music composed by Sai Abhyankkar.
Dhanush last starred in Kara this year and will soon also star in Thamizh Murugan, apart from OM. Mammootty, who last starred in Patriot, has Law and Order, Padayaatra, Mattancherry Mafia and a few other films lined up for release in Malayalam.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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