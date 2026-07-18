Mammootty once cheekily told Kamal Haasan he would overtake his number of National Awards: ‘You are a man of your word’
Kamal Haasan congratulated Mammootty for winning his fourth National Film Award as best actor for Bramayugam. Here's what he said.
Malayalam superstar Mammootty won his fourth National Film Award for Best Actor on Saturday for his performance in the 2024 horror, Bramayugam. Tamil star Kamal Haasan didn’t just congratulate the Mollywood actor; he also reminded him of the cheeky remark he once had for him. (Also Read: 72nd National Film Awards full list of winners: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Mammootty win big; as does Article 370)
Kamal Haasan congratulates Mammootty in his style
Congratulating Mammootty on winning his fourth National Award, Kamal reminded him that he had once said he would overtake him in terms of awards. “My dear @mammukka, Congratulations on your fourth National Award. You once promised me you would overtake me in the number of National Awards. As always, you are a man of your word! Here's to many more accolades, my friend,” wrote Kamal.
While technically Kamal has five National Awards, he has three Best Actor awards for his performances in Moondram Pirai (1982), Nayakan (1987), and Indian (1996). The other two include a Best Child Artist award for Kalathur Kannamma (1960) and Best Feature Film (as producer) for Thevar Magan (1992). This is Mammootty’s fourth award after Mathilukal and Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha (1989), Ponthan Mada and Vidheyan (1993) and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar (1998).
Kamal also congratulated the team of Kalki 2898 AD, which starred him as Supreme Yaskin, writing, “Congratulations as well to all the winners of the 72nd National Film Awards. Special congratulations to @Nagashwin7@vyjayanthifilms and entire #Kalki2898AD family. Indian cinema is richer because of your excellence.” Kalki 2898 AD won Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment and Best Production Design for Nitin Zihani Choudhary’s work.
Recent work
Mammootty played a cameo in Chatha Pacha and starred in Patriot this year. He has numerous Malayalam films lined up for release, including Law and Order and Mattancherry Mafia. In Tamil, he has OM: Chapter 1. His 2024 Bramayugam, directed by Rahul Sadasivan, saw him play a Chathan (shapeshifter) who disguises himself as sorcerer Kodumon Potti. The film is preceded by Bhoothakaalam (2022) and followed by Diés Iraé (2025).
Kamal was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s 2025 film Thug Life, which failed to make a mark. He is next producing a film directed by Ashwath Marimuthu and starring Rajinikanth, titled Dharman. He also has a yet-to-be-titled film lined up with Nelson Dilipkumar, in which he will star alongside Rajinikanth. The film will mark their reunion after more than four decades. The film’s announcement promo received mixed reviews, and nothing much is known about it.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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