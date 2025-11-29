Diés Iraé OTT release: When and where to stream Pranav Mohanlal's chilling horror film

Diés Iraé OTT release: Rahul Sadasivan’s horror film Diés Iraé, which shares continuity with his previous films Bhoothakaalam (2022) and Bramayugam (2024), was released in theatres on October 31 for Halloween. After becoming one of the highest-grossing films in Malayalam this year, the Pranav Mohanlal-starrer is now getting an OTT release. Know when and where to watch it. Diés Iraé OTT release: Pranav Mohanlal plays the lead in Rahul Sadasivan's horror film.

When and where to stream Diés Iraé

Diés Iraé will stream on JioHotstar from December 5. Making the announcement on its social media, the official handle of the OTT platform wrote, “The Day of Wrath is here. Diés Iraé will be streaming from December 5 only on JioHotstar.” They also posted a video to promote the release, in which Pranav’s character is in a deep sleep before being woken up by a mysterious hand caressing his head.

About Diés Iraé

Diés Iraé, which translates to ‘the day of wrath’ in Latin, is written and directed by Rahul Sadasivan and produced by Chakravarthy Ramachandra and S Sashikanth under Night Shift Studios and YNOT Studios. The film shares continuity with his previous works, Bhoothakaalam and Bramayugam.

The film tells the story of a rich Indo-American architect named Rohan (Pranav) who leads a comfortable life in a villa in Kerala. When he learns of the suicide of a former classmate named Kani (Sushmita Bhat), he visits her home and takes a hairclip as a keepsake. Soon, he begins to experience supernatural occurrences at his home, leading him to question the reality he knows.

Besides Pranav, the rest of the cast was kept under wraps until the release of the first teaser. Gibin Gopinath, Manohari Joy, Arun Ajikumar, and Jaya Kurup also star in it. The film received positive reviews from critics upon its release. Despite the A certificate for gory content, Diés Iraé collected ₹82 crore worldwide and is one of the highest-grossing Malayalam films this year.