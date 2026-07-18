Randeep Hooda on winning National award for best debut director for Swatantryaveer Savarkar: I gave it all I had

Actor-filmmaker Randeep Hooda has won the National Award for Best Debut Director for his historical biopic Swatantryaveer Savarkar. The actor, who made his directorial debut with the film and also served as its lead actor and co-writer, expressed gratitude for the recognition, calling it a moment he is still trying to process. Randeep on winning best debut director for Swatantryaveer Savarkar: I gave it all I had

Reflecting on the journey of making the film and the challenges that came along the way, Randeep says, “Being announced as the winner of the National Award for Best Debut Director for Swatantryaveer Savarkar is a moment I’m still trying to process. This film asked more of me than anything I’ve ever done.” He adds: "The journey of this film was filled with challenges at every juncture, but I’m glad we saw it through and overcame each of those. And despite that, somehow we kept finding the strength to move forward."

Speaking about his experience of taking on multiple responsibilities as an actor, co-writer and first-time director, Hooda shares, "As an actor, co-writer and first-time director, I gave this film everything I had because I felt an immense responsibility towards telling Veer Savarkar’s story with sincerity and honesty. Whatever we endured while making this film is insignificant compared to the life he lived and the sacrifices he made."

The actor thanked his team for standing by the project through every high and low. Randeep adds, "I’m deeply grateful to my entire team for believing in this dream and standing by it through every high and low. This recognition belongs to all of us, and I hope it inspires more people, especially the younger generation, to discover and reflect on Veer Savarkar’s legacy."