Sonakshi Sinha speaks out against police whisking away Sonam Wangchuk; has a request for July 20 protesters. Watch

She then praised the students and youth standing with Wangchuk, stating, “No matter what has been going on, they have stayed calm, respectful, and have kept their point forward without violence. We all know the country’s strength is in its youth. Now, I feel like that’s true after looking at them. Even after all the discomfort, disappointment and difficulties, the way you have held on to your beliefs, hats off to you.”

In a video she posted on Instagram, Sonakshi spoke out against what took place on Saturday and said, “The thing that happened with Sonam sir today…it wasn’t right. I am glad that he’s okay and that his wife is with him. He’s strong, he’s alert. In the last few days, I have been seeing him and the thousands standing with him.”

Actor Sonakshi Sinha has spoken up against the police whisking away activist Sonam Wangchuk from Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, in the early hours of Saturday morning in the midst of his hunger strike. Speaking up in the Cockroach Janata Party and the activists’ support, the Bollywood actor had one request for those taking part in the protest march on July 20.

Has a request for July 20 protesters Sonakshi also had a request to those marching to the Parliament on July 20, stating, “I only have one request to those taking part in the march on July 20. Raise your voice, but stay the same way you are, which is your movement’s biggest strength. Peace, unity and respect. Every citizen has a right to raise their voice, to question, and when they do it without violence or hatred, just with hope, their voice becomes stronger.”

“Everyone who has stood with Sonam sir has reminded us that bravery isn’t about making a noise, it’s also about standing with resolve and peace. I am with the youth, students, the constitution, and above everything, with our country. Just like it’s your right to question, it’s also your right to hope. So, it’s my hope that a dialogue begins on July 20 and that every voice gets the respect it deserves. Jai Hind,” she added, hoping for a positive outcome.

Delhi police whisk away Sonam Wangchuk According to PTI, citing medical advice and Delhi High Court directions, police whisked away activist Wangchuk to Safdarjung Hospital on Saturday morning on the 21st day of his hunger strike at the Jantar Mantar. Ignoring the police's call to leave the protest site, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) escalated its agitation over the NEET paper leak, with its founder, Abhijeet Dipke, announcing an indefinite hunger strike soon after the "crackdown".

The outfit has been pressing for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's removal. They now vowed to press ahead with their planned march to Parliament on July 20. Hospital authorities issued a bulletin at 3.30 pm, saying Wangchuk, 59, has refused intravenous fluids, oral rehydration solution and other medications despite signs of dehydration and metabolic abnormalities.