David Krumholtz wife and kids: Inside Oppenheimer actor's family life as he takes indefinite break from acting

David Krumholtz is stepping away from acting for an unspecified period, citing his frustration with the changes in Hollywood, which he describes as a corporate-driven industry that has lost its appreciation for performers, as per Page Six. Actor David Krumholtz steps away from Hollywood, frustrated with industry changes and exploitation of artists. (AP Photo/Evan Agostini)

The 48-year-old actor, recognized for his roles in Oppenheimer and The Santa Clause series, revealed his exit in a post on Threads that has since been removed. The actor, originally from New York City, expressed feelings of being "frustrated, fed up, fried" after over thirty years in the entertainment industry.

David Krumholtz says ‘I just removed a humongous burden’ Krumholtz said that he had long been apprehensive about leaving his career. However, he experienced a sense of immediate relief after sending an email to formalize his departure.

“Not sure what I’m going to do for money instead, or how I’m going to do it, but I just removed a humongous burden, one that I truly didn’t fathom the weight of until it was gone,” Krumholtz said.

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The actor, who played the role of physicist Isidor Isaac Rabi in Christopher Nolan's 2023 hit film Oppenheimer, highlighted significant transformations in the industry since he began his career as a teenager in the early 1990s. He attributed the loss of what he referred to as unwritten codes of mutual respect and equitable remuneration to the "conglomerate corporatizing of Hollywood."

“Exploitative art isn’t art. And artists deserve a fair pay percentage for work that assists their employers in making profits,” he said.

He also expressed disapproval of the expectation that actors must uphold strong social media profiles to stay employable.

Krumholtz later clarified that he is not entirely leaving the acting profession; rather, he seeks time to reflect on his career aspirations. As he steps back from the public eye, focus has turned to his personal life and the family he has established with his wife and two children.

David Krumholtz wife and kids David Krumholtz has been wed to his spouse, Vanessa Britting, since the year 2010. Vanessa is a former actress known for her roles in productions such as Without a Trace, The Unit, and Desperate Housewives. Additionally, she made an appearance alongside Krumholtz in the series Numb3rs.

David and Vanessa's romantic journey began in the early 2000s.

Although the specific details of their early relationship are not publicly known, it is said that they were in a relationship for several years prior to their marriage.

Following their engagement in 2008, the couple exchanged their wedding vows on May 22, 2010, at The Plaza Hotel in New York City.

The couple has largely maintained the privacy of their family life, even though both are involved in the entertainment industry. Krumholtz and Britting are parents to two children: their daughter Pemma Mae, who was born in 2014, and their son Jonas, who arrived in 2016. A year after the birth of their son, the family relocated from Los Angeles to New Jersey, where they have resided ever since.