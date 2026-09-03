Shweta Tripathi says Mirzapur The Movie isn’t a redux of season 1: 'Thaali wohi hai, masale naye hain' | Interview

Seven years ago, Mirzapur first began streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Through three seasons, it has become one of the most-watched and loved Indian web series. Now, the makers are bringing the bhaukaal to the big screen. Mirzapur The Movie is both a spinoff and a prequel, telling the origin story of the show’s main feud between the Tripathis and the Pandits. The film brings back several major characters, including Golu Gupta, played by Shweta Tripathi. Shweta Tripathi in a still from Mirzapur The Movie.

On the eve of the film’s release, the actor talks to Hindustan Times about the anticipation and excitement, and how the film takes a different approach to telling a familiar story.

‘Looking forward to watching it with people’ With just a day left before the film hits the screens, Shweta says she is excited. “Right now we are hoping, we are praying, we are wishing, that ki ek baar ye exam ho jaye aur Friday, Sunday aur phir Monday ho toh humein result pata chal jayega (we hope that this exam is over so that we can see the result after Monday).”

So far, Shweta has played Golu for the small screen as one of the show’s leads. This time, it is for a large-scale film. But the actor says she is not thinking about box-office prospects. “I have not watched the film. So I am really looking forward to watching it with people. I want to watch it with... oh, so my friends on the 4th, so that is the whole discussion in the group chats. So that's a lot of fun.”