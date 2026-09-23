Nani's wife recalls how actor went from no shows in 2009 to premieres for The Paradise in 2026; is witness to his ‘Rome’
Nani's wife Anjana Yelavarthy, posted a sweet video of their son Arjun and recalled instances of when actor would get no screens.
In a few hours, Nani’s upcoming film, The Paradise, will premiere. The film, directed by Srikanth Odela, is hitting screens on September 24 with paid premieres on the evening of September 23. The actor’s wife, Anjana Yelavarthy, recalled ahead of it how he went from having no shows in 2009 to now getting paid premieres in 2026. She also posted a sweet video of him with their son, Arjun. (Also Read: What similarities do Shah Rukh Khan and Nani have? Raghav Juyal answers)
Nani’s wife Anjana says she’s witness to his ‘Rome’
Anjana posted a monochrome video of Arjun sweetly massaging his dad, Nani’s, shoulders. She used Anirudh Ravichander’s music from his 2019 hit Jersey. “I still remember 2009, when a couple of us bunked college to watch your film, only to find out it didn’t even have a morning show on it’s release day. I remember thinking how hard it must be for a newcomer to even get a film out there on time,” she wrote in the caption.
“16 years later, seeing people turn up for Paradise simply because of the trust you’ve built, one film at a time, makes us all so emotional and grateful,” Anjana further wrote, adding, “This ‘Rome’ was definitely not built in a day and I’m witness to it. I’ve watched every film be your baby. Some waddled, some ran, some bumped their heads along the way. Nothing ever mattered. It was still your baby.”
Deep Dive
She also wrote about how Nani treats all his films like his babies, “Tonight, Paradise takes it’s baby steps. And whatever happens, it’s all going to be good. It’s going to be good. Anthe (that’s it) We’ve got you like no other.”
(Also Read: The Paradise advance booking: Nani to get biggest opening of his career, beat HIT 3 despite A-rating)
Nani’s life and career
Nani worked as an RJ before debuting on-screen in 2008 with Mohan Krishna Indraganti’s Ashta Chamma. The film made him a household name, but it took a while for the actor to find his footing in the film industry. He even ventured into Tamil with Veppam in 2011 and Aaha Kalyanam in 2014, but found more success in Telugu.
Nani and Anjana dated for nearly five years before they got married in her native place, Visakhapatnam, in 2012. Their son was born in 2017. Nani also gained popularity and found his niche in the Telugu film industry with lighthearted films. But since the 2020 film V, he has pivoted toward the action and thriller genres. The Paradise is his first release after HIT: The Third Case in 2025. He also has Bloody Romeo with They Call Him OG director Sujeeth lined up.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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