Randeep Hooda was honoured with the National Film Award for Best Debut Director for Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, which he also directed and starred in. President Droupadi Murmu presented the award at the 72nd National Film Awards ceremony in Kevadia, Gujarat, on Tuesday. Exclusive| Randeep Hooda on best debut award director at National film Awards: Always an actor first

Speaking to us he says, "I am and always be an actor first. Though I have not received much recognition as an actor in terms of awards, of any kind, but the audience for whom the work actually is for, has always generously showered me with immense deep love and admiration. Having said that, to be recognised for my craft in my very first attempt as a director is very heartening and encouraging. It has given me new wings to do more of it in the future."

Being a New father how does this recognition feel at a time when he would want to set an example and make his daughter proud of your work? " I feel I haven’t really done much where I have not made people around me and my family not feel proud of what i have tried to do. Being a father doesn’t change that much. But it is special that I’m here not only as Randeep Hooda alone but also as Nyomica’s father with my own father Ranbir Hooda is attendance. So it’s about father’s and the children making each other proud. And yes I’m also here as Lin’s husband as well who is by side as I receive this honour."

Sharing his thoughts on the new venue he says, "There must be a lot of fatigue from the usual Vigyan Bhavan ceremony for the authorities so I gues the shift to take it out of there and travel with it each year hence forth. It’s my first one so I wouldn’t know the difference in the feeling receiving one traditionally or the new efforts to take it across the whole country. Though Having it at the Statue of Unity is not bereft of its symbolism."

Having acted, directed and co-written Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, the actor say directing a film is most demanding. He says, "I enjoyed all three a lot but being a director is the most demanding of the lot. Writing was most liberating because it is a limitless endeavour. Acting did become a bit harder than usual while telling the whole story and not just mine as a character. Directing is the most complete art form."