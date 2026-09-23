Exclusive| FIR, Bhabhiji… actor Ishwar Thakur in ICU, condition critical; family says running out of money for treatment
Actor Ishwar Thakur, known for his roles in comedy shows like FIR, is currently hospitalised in Thane due to a severe kidney ailment.
Actor Ishwar Thakur, known for acting in comedy shows such as Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain! and FIR, is currently in deep trouble. We have learnt that he is currently admitted to a hospital in Thane, Maharashtra with a kidney ailment, one that has landed him in the ICU.
His sister Jayshree informs HT City, “Ishwar is my elder brother. It all started with a wound in the foot in 2020, three months before the Covid lockdown. He's diabetic, so the wound didn't heal and now the infection has spread throughout his body. Two-three days back, his condition deteriorated and we rushed him to the hospital. He's been unresponsive ever since. We have spent whatever we had on his care but now we aren't being able to do more. Hence we need help.”
Also read: Ishwar Thakur of FIR fame says he cannot afford diapers as he battles illness, using newspaper: 'I am very critical'
She further adds that the initial wound had also led to Ishwar suffering from fatty liver, and he had overcome that. “But health issues cropped up again. The makers of his shows FIR and Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain! helped us as much as they could. His co stars too stepped in. Kavita Kaushik ji also put out an appeal for help, and it's because of all this that we could afford the treatment… until now,” says Jayshree.
Ishwar, 54, is unmarried and currently has his mother and younger sister Jayshree for support.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRishabh Suri
Rishabh Suri is an Assistant Editor, film critic, and professional overthinker of plot points. He writes for HT City, keeping pace with an industry where news cycles expire long before the popcorn gets cold. He completed his graduation in English Honours from Kirori Mal College, followed by a Master’s degree in English Literature-effectively training his brain to over-analyse classic texts before applying those exact same skills to 3-hour Bollywood blockbusters. He got into the profession when he had barely graduated from college and has been at HT ever since. At HT, Rishabh reviews films with a simple rule: skip the dense academic jargon and get straight to the point. Beyond reviews, as Assistant Editor, he helps navigate the broader circus of showbiz, tracking everything from OTT shifts to sudden box office panics. In a beat driven by loud PR machinery and carefully scripted answers, Rishabh prefers cutting through the noise to focus on how stories get made and why trends shift. When he isn’t writing against a deadline, he is usually sitting in a dark theater, compulsively memorising dialogues. For Rishabh, analysing movies isn't just a day job- it’s a habit he couldn't turn off even if he tried.Read More