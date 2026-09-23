Exclusive| FIR, Bhabhiji… actor Ishwar Thakur in ICU, condition critical; family says running out of money for treatment

Actor Ishwar Thakur, known for acting in comedy shows such as Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain! and FIR, is currently in deep trouble. We have learnt that he is currently admitted to a hospital in Thane, Maharashtra with a kidney ailment, one that has landed him in the ICU. Ishwar Thakur

His sister Jayshree informs HT City, “Ishwar is my elder brother. It all started with a wound in the foot in 2020, three months before the Covid lockdown. He's diabetic, so the wound didn't heal and now the infection has spread throughout his body. Two-three days back, his condition deteriorated and we rushed him to the hospital. He's been unresponsive ever since. We have spent whatever we had on his care but now we aren't being able to do more. Hence we need help.”

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She further adds that the initial wound had also led to Ishwar suffering from fatty liver, and he had overcome that. “But health issues cropped up again. The makers of his shows FIR and Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain! helped us as much as they could. His co stars too stepped in. Kavita Kaushik ji also put out an appeal for help, and it's because of all this that we could afford the treatment… until now,” says Jayshree.

Ishwar, 54, is unmarried and currently has his mother and younger sister Jayshree for support.