Bank unions announce 3-day strike from Sept 28, demand 5-day work week

The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) has confirmed that they would go ahead with the three-day nationwide strike beginning September 28, as per PTI. This decision followed an inconclusive conciliation meeting with the Deputy Chief Labour Commissioner on Tuesday. Bankers and members of the United Forum of Bank Union (UFBU) display placards during a nationwide one-day bank strike on Sept 11, demanding the implementation of a five-day workweek, in Siliguri. (ANI Video Grab)

Ahead of the strike, the government has directed banks to remain open this Sunday, September 27, to assist customers.

Why are bank unions striking? The core of the dispute is the delayed implementation of a five-day banking week, which unions state was agreed upon in a March 8, 2024, Settlement and Joint Note.

Additionally, the UFBU wants the Performance Linked Incentive scheme modified or withdrawn through bilateral talks. Unions are also pushing for unresolved service issues to be settled immediately, citing mounting workloads, staff shortages, and heavy compliance pressures.

Also Read | Bank strike September 28-30: SBI advises customers to complete work in advance, check available services

If no resolution is reached, the unions have threatened an indefinite nationwide strike starting October 26, which could severely disrupt banking services.

What is the UFBU? The United Forum of Bank Unions functions as an umbrella body representing seven major bank unions, namely, AIBEA, AIBOC, NCBE, AIBOA, BEFI, INBEF, INBOC.

Claiming to represent around 90 per cent of the banking workforce, UFBU has been struggling for a long-time seeking the implementation of five-day banking week. Their posts on X about their demands go as far back as 2023.