Jyotiraditya Scindia dorns chef's role, makes ‘hot dosas, filter coffee’ at Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru

Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, who was in Bengaluru on Tuesday, found himself in the kitchen of the iconic Rameshwaram Cafe, flipping dosas and making filter coffee. Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia at Rameshwaram Cafe (Instagram/jyotiradityascindia)

In a video posted on his Instagram handle, Scindia can be seen appreciating the staff. “Very good job you all are doing,” he said. Minutes later, the Union minister donned a chef’s role and attempted to make a dosa.

As seen in the video, Scindia poured dosa batter onto the hot tawa and spread it into an oval shape as the staff clapped for him and recorded videos.

He was then seen pouring two types of chutney and sambar into a plate next to freshly made dosa. He gave it to the customer and remarked, “enjoy!”

“Couldn’t resist dropping into Rameshwaram Cafe and made my way to the other side to see the magic they whip up in their kitchen,” he wrote on Instagram.