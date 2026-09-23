Vehicles move through smog as AQI begins to shoot up in Delhi, Ghaziabad
The AQI in Ghaziabad is currently at 181, under the 'Moderate/Unhealthy' category.
Ghaziabad's air quality deteriorated on Wednesday as a thick layer of smog blanketed the city, reducing visibility and casting a hazy veil over roads. Visuals show vehicles navigating through the polluted conditions, with headlights cutting through the smog during the morning hours.
The AQI in Ghaziabad is currently at 181, under the 'Unhealthy' category. Globally, the city ranks 4th (as of September 23, 12 pm) among the most polluted cities in the world, as per aqi.in. On Tuesday, the AQI crossed 250 between 7 am and 7 pm.
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‘Moderate’ AQI harmful to children, elders
According to Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB), an AQI of 181 falls under the ‘Moderate’ category, which can cause breathing discomfort to people with lung, heart disease, children and older adults.
The minimum temperature was recorded at 24.5 °C by IMD at Ghaziabad, while the maximum temperature is expected to touch 36 °C.
In 2025, Ghaziabad AQI had surpassed 300 in November, December and January, and even reached an alarming high of 430, making it the post polluted city in the country. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) figures showed Ghaziabad recording an AQI of 430 under the “severe” category, with primary pollutants being PM10 and PM2.5.
Delhi AQI rises to 151
Delhi has started facing similar problems as winters approach. The withdrawal of monsoon rains has left the AQI staggering at a reading of 151 under the ‘Moderate’ category.
Safdarjung recorded a minimum temperature of 24.8°C on Wednesday, building on a previous day's maximum of 36.1°C, amidst forecasts of persistent rainfall throughout the day.
The city’s AQI climbed steadily from 118 on September 19 to 160 on September 20, 169 on September 21 and 178 on September 22, according to the 24-hour average recorded by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee’s monitoring system.
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Pollution hotspots in Ghaziabad
Meanwhile, UPPCB has identified 9 pollution hotspots in Ghaziabad for winters, including newly added areas like Indirapuram and Vasundhara/Vaishali.
According to Ankit Kumar, regional officer at UPPCB Ghaziabad, construction-driven dust pollution prompted the inclusion of these two locations alongside seven existing zones. Authorities plan to ramp up mitigation efforts, such as water sprinkling and anti-smog deployments, at all nine sites.
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The nine hotspots are Sahibabad, Raj Nagar Extension, Loni, Bhopra-Delhi Border, Siddharth Vihar/Kanawani Pushta Road, Vijay Nagar and South Side GT Road, Lal Kuan, Indirapuram, and Vasundhara/Vaishali.
According to officials, the primary issues plaguing these nine areas are industrial emissions, traffic congestion, road dust, exposed construction materials, illegal industries in unauthorized zones, and unpaved roads.
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