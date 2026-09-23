Vehicles move through smog as AQI begins to shoot up in Delhi, Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad's air quality deteriorated on Wednesday as a thick layer of smog blanketed the city, reducing visibility and casting a hazy veil over roads. Visuals show vehicles navigating through the polluted conditions, with headlights cutting through the smog during the morning hours. Ghaziabad: Vehicles ply with their headlights amid dense smog on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway and National Highway-9 near Dasna (Sakib Ali/HT) The AQI in Ghaziabad is currently at 181, under the 'Unhealthy' category. Globally, the city ranks 4th (as of September 23, 12 pm) among the most polluted cities in the world, as per aqi.in. On Tuesday, the AQI crossed 250 between 7 am and 7 pm. Also Read | Odisha, Andhra weather alert LIVE: Emergency teams on alert, schools shut as heavy rain batters Odisha

Meanwhile, UPPCB has identified 9 pollution hotspots in Ghaziabad for winters (Sakib Ali/HT)

‘Moderate’ AQI harmful to children, elders According to Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB), an AQI of 181 falls under the ‘Moderate’ category, which can cause breathing discomfort to people with lung, heart disease, children and older adults. The minimum temperature was recorded at 24.5 °C by IMD at Ghaziabad, while the maximum temperature is expected to touch 36 °C. In 2025, Ghaziabad AQI had surpassed 300 in November, December and January, and even reached an alarming high of 430, making it the post polluted city in the country. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) figures showed Ghaziabad recording an AQI of 430 under the “severe” category, with primary pollutants being PM10 and PM2.5.

The AQI in Ghaziabad is currently at 181, under the 'Unhealthy' category. (Sakib Ali/HT)

Delhi AQI rises to 151 Delhi has started facing similar problems as winters approach. The withdrawal of monsoon rains has left the AQI staggering at a reading of 151 under the ‘Moderate’ category. Safdarjung recorded a minimum temperature of 24.8°C on Wednesday, building on a previous day's maximum of 36.1°C, amidst forecasts of persistent rainfall throughout the day. The city’s AQI climbed steadily from 118 on September 19 to 160 on September 20, 169 on September 21 and 178 on September 22, according to the 24-hour average recorded by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee’s monitoring system. Also Read | Delhi’s AQI begins to worsen as winter pollution cycle nears

The minimum temperature was recorded at 24.5 °C by IMD at Ghaziabad. (Sakib Ali/HT)