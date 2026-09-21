Bank strike September 28-30: SBI advises customers to complete work in advance, check available services

The upcoming strike follows a nationwide one-day bank strike held on September 11, when employees and officers of several public-sector banks walked off the job. The strike did not resolve the unions' demands, prompting the UFBU to announce the three day strike on 28-30 September and an indefinite strike planned for 26 October.

Bank customers may have to plan their branch visits in advance as the State Bank of India (SBI) has issued an advisory stating that a three-day nationwide strike called by bank unions is set to take place on 28, 29 and 30 September. These dates coincide with the September 26-27 weekend, potentially resulting in five consecutive days without normal banking services.

In its advisory, SBI said it is making every effort to provide essential banking services during the strike period. However, the bank has urged customers to complete important branch-related tasks and transactions before the five-day period of disruption.

SBI has advised customers to use alternative banking channels, including internet banking, the YONO app, UPI and other digital services, for their essential banking requirements. ATM and Automated Deposit and Withdrawal Machine (ADWM) services will also remain available during the strike period, subject to operational availability.

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However, not all banking services can be completed digitally. Customers requiring services involving physical documents, specific cheque-related requirements, account-related requests or other staff-assisted processes could face delays or disruption if branch operations are affected. Those with urgent transactions requiring assistance from branch employees are therefore advised to complete them before the strike begins.

The extent of disruption could vary between banks and locations, depending on employee participation. Public-sector banks are expected to face greater disruption because the strike has been called by bank employee and officer unions representing workers across the banking sector. Private-sector banks may continue to operate normally, although certain services that depend on interbank processing could potentially experience delays.

Why are bank unions striking? At the centre of the dispute is the demand for a five-day banking week. The UFBU says the proposal was agreed upon in a Settlement and Joint Note dated March 8, 2024, but has not yet been implemented. Bank unions have also raised objections to the Performance Linked Incentive scheme and have called for its withdrawal or modification through bilateral negotiations.

The unions have cited increasing workloads, staff shortages, compliance responsibilities and performance targets as concerns affecting employees. They are also seeking the resolution of other pending service-related issues and say that previously agreed commitments should be implemented without further delay.

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If the dispute remains unresolved, the unions have warned of an indefinite nationwide strike beginning October 26, potentially leading to further disruption of branch-based banking services.