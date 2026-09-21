‘Patriarchy, not culture’: Rahul Gandhi demands POCSO action over mob harassment in Bihar's Jamui

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday demanded that the individuals accused of harassing a young boy and a girl in Bihar'a Jamui district be prosecuted under The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 (POCSO). In his post, Rahul Gandhi said the Bihar government “must answer why a girl is not safe on a public road at 7 pm.” (ANI/ Video screengrab) A video, circulated widely online, showed both minors being surrounded by a group of people at an undisclosed location in Jamui. Gandhi took to social media platform X, asking “who gave the men the right to behave like this.” "This is not "culture." It is patriarchy: the belief that any man can police a girl's body, her movement, her choices," the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha said while questioning the Bihar government on public safety. An FIR was registered under POCSO and other relevant sections after the incident came to light. Jamui Police in a statement said a special investigation team (SIT) had been formed, and three accused had been arrested in connection with the matter.

Also Read | 5G network poor, villagers tie telecom techie to mobile tower in UP's Fatehpur ‘Bihar government must answer…’: What Gandhi said In his post, Gandhi said the Bihar government “must answer why a girl is not safe on a public road at 7 pm.” “Every individual in that video must be identified and prosecuted under POCSO, and justice must be swift. And if the incident happened on September 19th, why are the culprits not behind bars yet?” he said.

Terming the video of the incident as “deeply disturbing”, the Congress MP flagged the incident, saying, “Two Class 10 students were stopped on a road. Harassed. Humiliated. Molested. A young girl, hands folded, begged to be let go while goons groped her and dragged her away.” He further stated that “such attitudes are normalised” when “control is mistaken for culture.” Video of incident goes viral; police, women's commission respond In the video, which surfaced online on Monday, a group of people is seen surrounding a boy and a girl. The boy is seen being separated from the girl during the confrontation, following which the latter is confronted by several men. At one point, one of the men, whose face is covered, moves towards the girl and lifts her up and gropes her as she is seen screaming and resisting. Also Read | Doctor dragged from car, assaulted by mob after SUV hits stray cow in UP's Badaun; 4 held However, the minor boy catches up to them and is seen attempting to intervene in the situation. The two eventually appear to get away from the group. A second video shows both the boy and girl sitting on their two-wheeler, seemingly pleading with the men to let them leave.