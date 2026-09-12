5G network poor, villagers tie telecom techie to mobile tower in UP's Fatehpur
The incident reportedly took place on Thursday at the Hardauli village in Bindki area of Fatehpur district.
A man identified as a telecom technician was allegedly tied to a mobile tower by villagers, reportedly over prolonged 5G network disruptions, in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district, a bizarre incident in which police have arrested six people.
A video going viral on social media purportedly shows the technician, identified as Aditya Bhan Singh by news agency PTI, tied to the tower and surrounded by villagers.
The incident reportedly took place on Thursday at the Hardauli village in Bindki area of Fatehpur district.
Aditya Bhan Singh had gone to the village regarding a mobile network issue when some residents allegedly detained him and tied him to the tower, demanding that the 5G connectivity problem be resolved, PTI quoted as saying Superintendent of Police (Fatehpur) Abhimanyu Manglik.
"Villagers claimed the area had been facing poor mobile connectivity, particularly 5G services, for nearly two years despite a private telecom tower being installed there," the SP said.
Villagers refuse to release techie
In the purported video, a villager is heard saying the technician would not be released until senior company officials arrives and addresses the problem.
The locals complained about patchy network that frequently remained unavailable even when electricity was available, affecting calls and internet access, the SP said.
The SP said villagers claimed that residents had been paying for 5G services without any significant improvement in connectivity.
Police said an FIR was registered against unidentified villagers on Singh's complaint on Friday and six people were subsequently arrested.
The arrested individuals were identified as - Rahul Patel (28), Suraj Yadav (21), Alok Patel (29), Yogendra Patel (36), Alok Yadav (31) and Sachin Patel (30), the SP said.
They produced before a magistrate and later released on bail, police said, adding that an investigation is underway.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNayanika Sengupta
Nayanika is a Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi, with over six years of experience in the digital media industry. She specialises in delivering clear, insightful coverage across general, national, and international beats, with a strong focus on breaking news and in-depth explainers. Known for her ability to decode complex developments, she enjoys unpacking layered political and policy issues into accessible, reader-friendly narratives that inform without overwhelming. She has previously worked in India's leading newsrooms, including India Today, News18, and Outlook, where she chased news, covered major events of the past six years and led teams. With a Master's degree in Political Science, Nayanika has a keen interest in international relations and global affairs. Her academic grounding shapes her analytical approach to stories, enabling her to connect the dots between domestic events and broader geopolitical currents. She is particularly drawn to stories that require context, nuance, and clarity - turning complicated subjects into compelling reads. Outside the newsroom, Nayanika is a passionate gourmand who loves cooking and sharing meals with loved ones. When she's not writing or tracking the latest headlines, she can often be found exploring local markets for fresh ingredients, seeking inspiration for her next culinary experiment.Read More