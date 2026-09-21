15-minute Noida-Delhi commute, cycle tracks: Delayed Barapullah Phase III to open September 29

Delhi’s long-delayed Barapullah Phase III elevated corridor is set to open to the public on September 29. Public Works Departmen (PWD) minister Parvesh Verma announced the date after inspecting the project site. A view of the Barapullah Phase-3 elevated corridor that is scheduled to be inaugurated on September 29. (ANI)

Union home minister Amit Shah is scheduled to inaugurate the corridor in the presence of Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta, HT reported earlier.

The project is expected to make travel easier for people coming from Mayur Vihar, East Delhi and Noida towards Sarai Kale Khan, AIIMS and other parts of South Delhi.

What is Barapullah Phase III? Barapullah Phase III is an elevated road corridor that connects Mayur Vihar Phase I in East Delhi with Sarai Kale Khan. It will join the existing Barapullah corridor at Sarai Kale Khan. Together, the connected stretch will extend for about 9 km, providing a largely signal-free route towards South Delhi.

The Phase III corridor is about 3.5 km long, while some project descriptions refer to the full elevated corridor and connecting structures as roughly 5 km.

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How much time it will save The biggest expected benefit is faster travel. Officials have said the corridor could reduce the average journey from East Delhi and Noida to AIIMS from around 35-40 minutes to about 15 minutes, depending on traffic and the starting point.

The road will allow vehicles to bypass several traffic signals and congested stretches on the route to South Delhi.

Areas it will benefit The project is particularly relevant for people travelling between:

Mayur Vihar and East Delhi

Noida and Delhi

Sarai Kale Khan

AIIMS

South Delhi

Areas connected through the existing Barapullah corridor The new corridor will provide a faster connection from Mayur Vihar towards Sarai Kale Khan, where commuters can continue on the existing Barapullah route.

Key features Barapullah Phase III is not just a road over the Yamuna. The project includes several structures designed to distribute traffic and improve connectivity.

Key features include: A four-lane elevated corridor

A bridge across the Yamuna

Nine loops to distribute traffic and reduce congestion at key points

Ramps connecting the corridor with Mayur Vihar and the existing Barapullah stretch near Sarai Kale Khan

A dedicated cycle track

Pedestrian facilities and footpaths Verma said the project would also offer space for pedestrians and cyclists. He described the Yamuna crossing as having the potential to become a riverfront attraction if the river is cleaned up.

“This is the country's first flyover to feature both a cycle track and facilities for pedestrians. Since this bridge spans the Yamuna, people will naturally visit. Once the Yamuna is fully cleaned up, people will be able to enjoy the area and take leisurely walks. In a sense, it will serve as a riverfront attraction,” Verma said.

Barapullah Phase III cost The project was originally estimated to cost about ₹1,260 crore. Its revised cost has reportedly risen to around ₹1,635 crore, an increase of more than ₹370 crore from the initial estimate.

The higher cost has been linked to the prolonged delay and changes during the project's execution.

Why it was delayed for so long Barapullah Phase III has been under construction for years. The project was approved in 2014, while construction began in 2015. It was originally scheduled to be completed in 2017.

Several issues delayed the work, including:

Land acquisition

Tree-related and other clearances

Construction challenges around the Yamuna

Changes and delays in execution

The Covid-19 pandemic The project has missed multiple completion deadlines. The latest deadline of June 30, 2026 was also missed.

The Delhi Anti-Corruption Branch registered a case earlier this year over alleged irregularities linked to the project. The allegations are under investigation.

What is the status now? PWD officials have said that the major structures have been completed.

The two ramps are ready. One connects the corridor from the Mayur Vihar side, while the other connects it with the existing Barapullah corridor near Sarai Kale Khan.

The bridge over the Yamuna has also been completed. Final arrangements are being carried out ahead of the September 29 inauguration.