Shah to inaugurate Barapullah Phase III flyover on Sept 29

New Delhi: Delhi Cabinet Minister Parvesh Verma inspects the Barapulla Phase-3 project during a site visit on Saturday. (PTI)

The long-delayed Barapullah Phase III elevated corridor is set to be inaugurated on September 29, with Union home minister Amit Shah scheduled to open the project in the presence of Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta, PWD minister Parvesh Verma said on Saturday.

Verma inspected the project site to review preparations for the inauguration.

The five-kilometre corridor will provide a signal-free link between Mayur Vihar Phase I in east Delhi and Sarai Kale Khan, with connectivity towards AIIMS and south Delhi. It will join the existing Barapullah corridor at Sarai Kale Khan, taking the combined corridor to around 9km.

The project was approved in 2014 and construction began in 2015. It was originally scheduled for completion in 2017 but faced delays, leading to an increase in its project cost. The revised cost is around ₹1,635 crore.

PWD officials told Verma that both ramps of the elevated corridor have been completed. One connects the Mayur Vihar side with the corridor, while the other links it with the existing Barapullah stretch near Sarai Kale Khan.

The extra-dosed bridge over the Yamuna, which forms part of the connecting structure, has also been completed.

“The project had remained delayed for more than a decade. After the formation of our government, we followed up on the project, reviewed its progress at every stage and worked to complete the necessary permissions and clearances. The long-pending work has now been completed and the corridor is ready to be opened for the people of Delhi,” Verma said.

The project also includes a dedicated cycle track and pedestrian infrastructure. The PWD is currently undertaking final arrangements ahead of the inauguration, officials said.