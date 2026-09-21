‘Learn from satire’ vs ‘become comedian’: BJP-Cong showdown over mimicry of PM Modi continues

The political row over Rahul Gandhi’s alleged mimicry of Prime Minister Narendra Modi continued on Monday as Congress leader Supriya Shrinate asking the BJP to “learn from satire” and Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said that Gandhi "should leave politics and become a stand-up comedian". Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi with comedian Pulkit Mani during the 'Chhatron ki Goonj' event, in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. (AICC)

The row followed a ‘Chhatron ki Gunj’ programme in Indore, where a video of Rahul Gandhi laughing after a speaker referred to an interaction between Modi and an elderly woman went viral. The BJP alleged that Gandhi was mocking the prime minister’s interaction with the woman.

The video was shared by both the BJP and Congress. The controversy has since triggered a war of words between leaders of the two parties over satire, mimicry and the reference to the elderly woman.

Supriya Shrinate defends Rahul Gandhi Responding to the controversy, Congress Chairperson Social Media & Digital Platforms Supriya Shrinate (@SupriyaShrinate) said the BJP’s objection was not to mimicry or comedy but to the political message behind the satire.

“I would say is that this was satire. Learn from it. Take a lesson from it. Why do you bring mothers into everything? Stop repeatedly using mothers as political pawns and engaging in such low-level acts," Shrinate said, as quoted by news agency PTI.

"Keep this fake outrage to yourselves. When vile, dirty, and indecent remarks are made about Sonia ji from the BJP’s official handles, you suddenly become silent. Do not lecture us. Prime Minister Modi is the Prime Minister in a democracy. There will be satire about him, criticism of him, questions asked of him, mimicry of him, and ridicule of him. Many things will be said and done about him because that is how democracy works," she added.