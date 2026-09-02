Toxic box office collection day 8: Yash-starrer continues its downward spiral, collects only ₹3 crore

Toxic box office collection day 8: Yash-starrer Toxic: A Fairly Tale for Grown Ups opened to mixed reviews from the critics and audiences. Yash's stardom and the hype for the film propelled it to a record-breaking opening. The buzz, however, lasted only for a day. Once the largely negative response came in, the box office performance has only dipped. (Also read: Toxic ending explained: What happens to Yash's Raya and Ticket, the gangster empire in Geetu Mohandas film?) Toxic box office collection day 8: Yash plays the lead in Geetu Mohandas' gangster film.

Toxic 1st week box office report Yash delivered the second-best opening in Kannada cinema history with ₹101 crore net ( ₹120 crore gross) across India on the opening day of Toxic's release. The film registered the second-best opening for an Indian film in the domestic market this year, behind only Dhurandhar 2’s historic ₹103 crore start. But Saturday saw a dip, with only ₹37.65 crore. Many projected that the film would pick up on the weekend, but that didn't happen either, as Toxic collected only ₹25.15 crore on Saturday and ₹23 crore on Sunday.

Monday saw its biggest blow, as Toxic earned just ₹7.45 crore. Tuesday saw a little growth at ₹7.85 crore. As per the latest update on Sacnilk on Wednesday, Toxic has seen a huge dip, collecting only ₹3.81 crore. It is the lowest single-day haul for the film so far. This takes Toxic’s eight-day domestic haul to ₹233.41 crore net ( ₹278.75 crore gross). The Kannada version collected only ₹1.08 crore, while Hindi one was at ₹2.32 crore. At this rate, it may be tough for the film to cross the ₹300-crore mark by the end of its run.

Toxic has earned far less in a week than what Yash's last juggernaut, KGF Chapter 2, earned in its first five days in India. KGF Chapter 2 had minted ₹430.15 crore in net collections in India within five days of its release.