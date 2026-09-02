Twitter user claims to have received legal notice from team Toxic over pointing out ratings of Yash-starrer
Geetu Mohandas and Yash's Toxic released in theatres on August 26 to lukewarm reviews from critics and audience alike.
Before Geetu Mohandas and Yash’s Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups hit screens this Wednesday, the film’s team approached a Bengaluru court. They received a temporary interim injunction prohibiting any false or defamatory content against the film. Since its release, several YouTubers have received legal notice following the court order. Now a Twitter user has claimed that they were served a notice for pointing out how the BookMyShow ratings of the film have disappeared.
What the user said
The X user named Daredevil_boy shared screenshot of the legal notice and their own post pointing out how the BMS ratings of Toxic are no longer available. The caption of the post read, "So #Toxic team sent a legal notice over THIS?@TheNameIsYash, sending notices over minor criticism won’t make the film successful. Take the criticism like every other production house does. Grow a thicker skin. This is pure insecurity. Shame on you, #Toxic team."
Another Twitter user, Lonely_prabh, wrote, "My heartfelt thanks to the #Toxic team for this wonderful surprise. I received a legal notice from KVN Production today. Now even giving reviews and posting BMS ratings have become illegal in this country. @TheNameIsYash If the movie is made this way, I'll review it accordingly. This is a very cowardly act. Now I'll have to delete those posts. After that toxic collections will increased exponentially..."
This is not the first time a film’s team has employed Aiplex for such services or approached the court for such orders. In the past, big-ticket Telugu and Kannada films have employed this tactic and obtained orders to disable reviews on BookMyShow, much like team Toxic has now. In the past, Telugu YouTuber Sushant, who runs the channel Barbell Pitch Meetings, accused Aiplex and filmmakers of misusing copyright strikes and legal notices to temporarily suppress critical reviews during crucial opening weekends.
What does the court order say?
According to PTI, a Bengaluru court on August 22 passed an ex parte temporary injunction restraining the publication or circulation of any false or defamatory content against Toxic. The suit also includes a 'John Doe' defendant, representing unknown persons. The court has said that this temporary injunction order shall remain in force only till the next date of hearing, which is September 28. The order cannot be used for any other purpose except for which it is granted. Should the plaintiff fail to abide by the conditions, the temporary injunction may be vacated.
Toxic is directed by Geetu Mohandas and produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash through KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations LLP, respectively. It stars Yash in dual roles, alongside Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.