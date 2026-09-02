Twitter user claims to have received legal notice from team Toxic over pointing out ratings of Yash-starrer

The X user named Daredevil_boy shared screenshot of the legal notice and their own post pointing out how the BMS ratings of Toxic are no longer available. The caption of the post read, "So #Toxic team sent a legal notice over THIS?@TheNameIsYash, sending notices over minor criticism won’t make the film successful. Take the criticism like every other production house does. Grow a thicker skin. This is pure insecurity. Shame on you, #Toxic team."

Before Geetu Mohandas and Yash’ s Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups hit screens this Wednesday, the film’s team approached a Bengaluru court. They received a temporary interim injunction prohibiting any false or defamatory content against the film. Since its release, several YouTubers have received legal notice following the court order. Now a Twitter user has claimed that they were served a notice for pointing out how the BookMyShow ratings of the film have disappeared.

Another Twitter user, Lonely_prabh, wrote, "My heartfelt thanks to the #Toxic team for this wonderful surprise. I received a legal notice from KVN Production today. Now even giving reviews and posting BMS ratings have become illegal in this country. @TheNameIsYash If the movie is made this way, I'll review it accordingly. This is a very cowardly act. Now I'll have to delete those posts. After that toxic collections will increased exponentially..."

This is not the first time a film’s team has employed Aiplex for such services or approached the court for such orders. In the past, big-ticket Telugu and Kannada films have employed this tactic and obtained orders to disable reviews on BookMyShow, much like team Toxic has now. In the past, Telugu YouTuber Sushant, who runs the channel Barbell Pitch Meetings, accused Aiplex and filmmakers of misusing copyright strikes and legal notices to temporarily suppress critical reviews during crucial opening weekends.