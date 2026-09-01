Toxic box office day 7 (updated live): Yash and Geetu Mohandas film struggles to show growth, mints ₹4 crore so far
Toxic box office collection day 7: The film also stars Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Rukmini Vasanth, Tara Sutaria and Huma Qureshi.
Toxic box office collection day 7 (updated live): One of the most-awaited films of the year, which marked Yash's return to the big screen after four years, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, released on August 26. The film opened to negative reviews from critics but has managed to maintain momentum during its first weekend. But that did not hold on weekdays, as Toxic saw a huge dip on its first Monday. Let's see how the film performed on Tuesday.
Toxic box office update
The Geetu Mohandas directorial was released in cinemas on Wednesday for the Onam holiday. On its release day, the film earned ₹101 crore net across India. This was led by the Hindi version of the film, which netted ₹55 crore. The Kannada version was way behind, still under ₹25 crore. On its second day, the film collected ₹37.65 crore. The numbers dropped further on its first Friday, with the film collecting ₹27.20 crore. On its first Saturday, the film maintained momentum despite negative reviews and collected ₹24.50 crore. Sunday fared no better, as the film minted ₹23 crore.
However, it was on Monday that the film faced its big dip, collecting only ₹7.65 crore. The downward spiral for Toxic seems to have continued on Tuesday as well, as the film collected ₹4.86 crore by 8 PM. This takes the film's total India net collection to ₹226.61 crore so far.
Deep Dive
In comparison, the small-budget film Hanuman Ansh, now in its 26th day of release, is giving Toxic a run for its money at the box office. The film has earned ₹4.13 crore on Tuesday, a surprisingly big number despite so many new releases.
All about Toxic
Toxic, directed by Geetu Mohandas, also stars Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles. The film has been released in theatres on August 26. Toxic has been in the news for its steamy, intimate scenes and sequences that appear to show women in a not-so-favourable light through imagery and dialogue. The film was cleared by the CBFC with no cuts and an A-rating.
After it faced immense trolling on social media, several stars from the Kannada film industry backed Yash for doing Toxic. Music composer Ajaneesh Loknath, known for his work on Kantara, Maharaja, and more, came to the film’s defence, even comparing it to Lagaan. “About Toxic. I really liked the attempt and especially Yash's performance. I truly appreciate him for choosing this kind of character and story. Yes, there are a few small things that didn't work for me, but they are easily ignorable. Overall, it's a very good film,” he wrote.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
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