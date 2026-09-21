Exclusive | Shilpa Shetty Kundra reacts to her dance at Bappa's farewell going viral, here's what she says

Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s energetic dance to bid Bappa farewell from her house after one and a half days, went viral. Multiple content creators have replicated it so far. Shilpa Shetty Kundra But for Shilpa, the moment was about much more than the cameras. It was a way of celebrating Bappa, even as she dealt with the sadness of bidding him goodbye. She tells HT City that she did notice the reels copying her, “Everybody dances. I mean, that's the norm, right? You have to celebrate Bappa and send him with celebration. And I do it with that heart and that intent only,” she says, “And while I think it's also, in a way, trying to camouflage the sadness because it's a dichotomy of emotions that he's been at home, and then you have to bid him farewell. You do it in a way that makes him happy and makes your heart happy as well.”

Celebrating Ganpati has always been an expression of unconditional love for the actor, “This is my seventeenth year. It's a time to celebrate him. And I do it with unconditional love." This year, the celebrations became even more special as her in laws came down from London. “It was the first time that my sister-in-law, her children, my father-in-law, mother-in-law were also there.” Her sister-in-law also keeps Ganpati at her home in London, so the family could share the experience together.