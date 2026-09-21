'This is the motivation I needed': Indian woman shares South Korea workplace perk that rewards employees for staying fit

An Indian woman has caught the internet’s attention after sharing a glimpse of what she described as a unique workplace fitness initiative in South Korea, where employees can receive high-end gifts for consistently working out for two months. The woman said that she discovered the initiative after joining a company in South Korea. (Instagram/@browngirlsings)

In a video shared on Instagram, Maansi Arora said that she discovered the initiative after joining a company in South Korea. She revealed that employees who work out consistently for two months and send daily photo or video updates to their team leader or manager as proof can receive gifts from the company.

“And these are not small gifts. These are high-end brands - Gucci, Chanel, Prada,” Arora said in the video.

She explained that the initiative is intended to encourage employees to prioritise their health despite having busy work schedules. “This is happening because they want you to take care of your health along with whatever busy schedule you have in life and whatever work you are doing,” she said.

Arora added that learning about the initiative gave her the motivation she had been looking for to start exercising. “Since I found out about this, I feel like maybe this is the motivation I needed to work out, and finally I got it,” she said.