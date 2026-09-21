Taylor Swift Celebrates Travis Kelce's Touchdown at Chiefs Game

Taylor Swift was one proud wife as she cheered on her husband, Travis Kelce, after he scored a touchdown during Sunday Night Football. Taylor Swift Celebrates Travis Kelce's Touchdown

​The pop superstar, who has become a regular in the stands since getting hitched to Travis, could not hold back her joy as she celebrated her man’s big moment from the Kansas City Chiefs’ VIP box.

​As Kelce scored, cameras captured Swift—dressed in a Chiefs tank top and jeans—celebrating the moment. In clips that have since gone viral online, she appeared to mouth, "That’s my husband," while pointing toward her wedding ring.

​Videos also captured her saying, "He’s mine, he’s mine!"

​Swift then joined fellow guests in the suite, hugging, celebrating, and shouting, “Yes! Touchdown!”

​Fans were quick to share the viral clip on social media, with many celebrating Swift’s public display of affection and support for her husband