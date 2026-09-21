Allu Arjun and Atlee's Raaka sets Guinness World Record for using motion-capture with 37 performers simultaneously

The official site of the Guinness World Record states, "The most people motion-captured in real-time is 37 and was achieved by Sun TV Network Limited and V. Arunkumar (alias) Atlee (both India) for the movie 'RAAKA' starring Allu Arjun in Mumbai, India on 15 September 2026

Sun Pictures, the makers of the film, took to X to share this update on Monday. Allu Arjun was seen holding the Guinness World Record beside the director. The caption read, "HISTORY MADE. A global triumph that takes Indian cinema to the world stage!

Raaka continues to make waves even a year before release! The pan-India film, which marks the Telugu superstar Allu Arjun ’s first collaboration with Tamil hitmaker Atlee, has now set a Guinness World Record for the “Most People Motion-Captured in Real-Time”, with 37 performers simultaneously.

A few days ago, Cibi Chakaravarthi spoke about Atlee’s upcoming film Raaka with Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone. He said, “I have seen the visuals of his films; he showed them to me. Sir, I don’t think even Avatar has visuals like that. Everyone will see what I’m talking about in three days. The visuals were extraordinary.”

Cibi then compared Atlee to Rajamouli and said, “I also want to say something. Much like how Rajamouli sir is taking Indian cinema to the next level, I believe Atlee sir will take Indian cinema to the global map. I feel so proud to be your student.” Lyricist Vivek also claimed to have only seen films like Raaka in Hollywood at the event.

About Raaka The first look of Raaka was revealed on April 8, the actor's birthday, in which he was seen bald, kohl-eyed, staring into the camera, while sporting animal claws. Taking to his X account after revealing the first look, Atlee wrote, “Raaka isn’t just a film… it’s a part of me I’ve carried for years. For 18 years, I held on to one idea, never letting it fade.” He added, “It tested me, shaped me, and stayed with me through everything. And honestly… this is just the beginning.”

"Raaka is a collaboration born of the highest ambitions in Indian cinema. We believe this will not only redefine the scale of what we create, but also affirm Indian cinema's rightful place in global entertainment," the production house said. Sai Abhyankkar has composed the music of the film.