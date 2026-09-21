‘Neem Karoli Baba’s daughter watched Hanuman Ansh 15 times and cried’: Producer recalls 'miracle' meeting with Amma ji

Vishal Chaturvedi’s directorial Hanuman Ansh, based on the life of Neem Karoli Baba, has performed a miracle of sorts at the box office. In a recent interaction, producer Ragini Sona revealed that not only has the audience embraced the film, but Neem Karoli Baba’s daughter, Girija ji, also known as Amma ji, has watched it not once but around 15 times. Hanuman Ansh has surpassed ₹270 crore at box office in India.

‘She cried each time’ In an interview with SCREEN, Ragini Sona said, “I met Neem Karoli Baba’s daughter, Girija ji. We tried to find her contact number and went to meet her because Vishal (Chaturvedi) also wanted us to seek her blessings once. There was a phone conversation between the three of us, Amma ji, Vishal and me, where we asked her if she would like to see the film. And she said, ‘Yes, I will watch the film when I feel that the time is right.’ As of today, Baba’s daughter has watched the film around 15 times, and she has cried each time.”

‘Can’t think of a miracle greater than this’ The producer also narrated what she described as a life-changing meeting with Girija ji. She said, “Then she asked, ‘Please tell me, what inspired you to make this film?’ I shared my experience of meeting Neem Karoli Baba at the age of six. Vishal shared what led him to make this film, and spoke about his research. I said, ‘Amma ji, my father was posted in Nainital.’ Nobody will believe this, but because Vishal was there on the call, he is a witness to this miracle. Amma ji immediately took my father’s name, shared the exact location of my father’s home in Agra, and this is some 50-year-old news. Amma ji said that she could see everything in front of her eyes in real time. She also took my older brother’s name. I can’t think of a miracle greater than this.”

Ragini Sona recalled crying after Girija ji revealed details about her life. When asked how she knew so much about Ragini’s family and past, she said that she doesn't have any answers to this question, but she could see everything.