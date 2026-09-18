Hanuman Ansh actor Purnima Tiwari on playing Neem Karoli Baba’s wife Ram Beti Devi without remuneration: Universe’s plan

Actor Purnima Tiwari, who essays the role of Ram Beti Devi wife of Neem Karoli Baba, popularly known as Maharaj Ji in the devotional drama Hanuman Ansh, calls it “universe’s planning” to get her on board. Actor Purnima Tiwari

Speaking to us, Tiwari says, “It was in 2024 that I got myself an idol of Baba when I had visited Kainchi Dham, also known as Neem Karori Ashram. Since then, it has been part of my everyday prayers at home. In 2025, I was shooting for the television show Pyar Ki Raahein and I got this script, auditioned nahin de pa rahi thhi, but then I read the script and had that instant connection. I couldn’t believe for a while that within a year’s time I got to be part of a film that is about Baba himself.”

“That same day, I made my audition tape and shared it with the team. I went near Baba’s idol and questioned myself, ‘Kya main is role ko karne ki paatr bhi hoon?’ The answer was within me that this is your karma, just do your job, send the tape, and leave the rest to God. And then I got a nod from the director to join the shoot in a day’s time” she adds.

On doing the role entirely without any remuneration, she shares, “I didn’t want to mention it, but I strongly felt it was a call from Baba, so how could I ask for money? I did it without any remuneration. Other than that, yes, the team paid for my travel and stay, so that too was enough for me because I don’t know—bas mujhe yeh role karna tha. After over ten years in the industry, I got to do a film that is all about devotion and something that had my heart. On the day of my shoot, I was just on set without any food, just staying on water, because in my head it was about completing my job to my best, khana peena hota rahega,” concludes the actor, known for projects like Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Choona, and Raat Akeli Hai