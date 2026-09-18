Skin purging or breakout? Dermatologist shares how to spot the difference after trying a new product

Your skin may suddenly start breaking out after you introduce a new skincare product. It can be difficult to tell whether your skin is temporarily purging, genuinely reacting to the product, or experiencing a regular breakout. This typically causes confusion about whether you should continue using the product or stop immediately. Understanding the difference between skin purging and a breakout can help make the right decision and determine when to seek professional advice.



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Dr Praveen Bharadwaj, consultant in dermatology at Manipal Hospital Whitefield, Bengaluru, explained to HT Lifestyle how to distinguish between skin purging and a regular breakout.

What is skin purging? How can you tell the difference between skin purging and a regular breakout? You need to examine the timing, location, and appearance of the acne closely. Purging typically begins soon after introducing a product.

He said, "The purging of skin is characterized by increased acne breakouts because some skincare products accelerate cell turnover. It makes the oil and dead skin cells rise to the surface and form acne bumps, blackheads, or whiteheads.”

What kind of products cause purging? The dermatologist highlighted that products containing retinoids such as retinol and tretinoin, and exfoliating ingredients like salicylic and glycolic acids may trigger purging. It may also occur during the initial stage of certain acne treatments.

But the main difference is that purging is generally temporary. The dermatologist reminded that as the skin adjusts to the new treatment, the reaction of acne also subsides.