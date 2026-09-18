Skin purging or breakout? Dermatologist shares how to spot the difference after trying a new product
After adding a new product to your skincare routine, are you breaking out? Learn from an expert how to tell whether it is skin purging or a regular breakout.
Your skin may suddenly start breaking out after you introduce a new skincare product. It can be difficult to tell whether your skin is temporarily purging, genuinely reacting to the product, or experiencing a regular breakout. This typically causes confusion about whether you should continue using the product or stop immediately. Understanding the difference between skin purging and a breakout can help make the right decision and determine when to seek professional advice.
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Dr Praveen Bharadwaj, consultant in dermatology at Manipal Hospital Whitefield, Bengaluru, explained to HT Lifestyle how to distinguish between skin purging and a regular breakout.
What is skin purging?
How can you tell the difference between skin purging and a regular breakout? You need to examine the timing, location, and appearance of the acne closely. Purging typically begins soon after introducing a product.
He said, "The purging of skin is characterized by increased acne breakouts because some skincare products accelerate cell turnover. It makes the oil and dead skin cells rise to the surface and form acne bumps, blackheads, or whiteheads.”
What kind of products cause purging? The dermatologist highlighted that products containing retinoids such as retinol and tretinoin, and exfoliating ingredients like salicylic and glycolic acids may trigger purging. It may also occur during the initial stage of certain acne treatments.
But the main difference is that purging is generally temporary. The dermatologist reminded that as the skin adjusts to the new treatment, the reaction of acne also subsides.
How is purging different from a regular breakout?
The dermatologist narrowed the distinction down to the timing and location of the acne, as well as how it progresses. Purging usually occurs after using a skincare product that increases skin-cell turnover and generally appears in areas where you are already prone to acne.
Next, describing breakouts, Dr Bharadwaj simplified, “As opposed to purging, breakouts refer to the appearance of acne because of the excessive oil, inflammation, and dead skin cells that cause blockage of pores. A breakout can manifest itself as one pimple, several lesions, or inflamed spots and can occur without any apparent reason.”
Usually, a breakout occurs without the application of any skincare product or medication. And the most important thing the expert highlighted is that, unlike temporary purging, breakouts, which may take different forms, including painful and swollen pimples, deep acne lesions, and cysts, may require targeted treatment and an assessment of their underlying triggers.
Should you continue using the product?
The doctor also clarified that an initial increase in acne does not necessarily mean that the product is unsuitable or damaging your skin.
But why is this distinction necessary? He shared, “This distinction is necessary since one can get frightened of the appearance of acne after introducing a new product into his or her regimen. When talking about topical or oral retinoids or exfoliation, there is a chance of experiencing a breakout at the beginning stages of application. Therefore, reassurance and correct advice are needed in such situations, and not stopping the use of the product.”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More
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