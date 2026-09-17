Why does your acne keep coming back? Dermatologist lists 5 daily triggers, from dirty pillowcase to unclean phone

Your acne may keep coming back despite you doing everything right and following all the textbook skincare rules. You may have your routine sorted, cleanse your face regularly, and yet remain prone to fresh breakouts. The problem may not lie in your effort or routine, but in certain inadvertent habits that could be quietly aggravating your skin.



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What does a dermatologist have to say about this? Dr Kanchan S Topgi, visiting consultant in clinical and aesthetic dermatology and trichology at Sakra World Hospital, Bengaluru, shared her insights with HT Lifestyle, highlighting how small changes in everyday habits can make a difference in managing breakouts.

What are the factors that can cause persistent acne? Dr Topgi said, "Sometimes, even if you follow a proper skincare routine, you will still find persistent acne. While hormones, genetics, and skin type play a role, some everyday habits may also contribute to recurrent breakouts. From frequently touching your face to using certain hair or skincare products, small changes in daily routines can sometimes make a difference.”

This means persistent acne is not necessarily a sign that your entire skincare routine is ineffective. There are factors such as hormones, genetics, and skin type that may not be within your control. But there are many daily habits that are aggravating your acne. Once you identify and modify them, you can manage your acne better.

Here are some of the key daily things you need to monitor in order to control breakouts: